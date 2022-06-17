ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit men convicted of distributing drugs on North Dakota Indian reservations

By Jim Monk
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KVRR) – Two men have been convicted of helping lead a drug trafficking organization that targeted three of North Dakota’s Native American Reservations. U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl says Baquan Sledge, a.k.a...

