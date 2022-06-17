Detroit men convicted of distributing drugs on North Dakota Indian reservations

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man was sentenced Thursday to nearly seven years in prison for a COVID-19 relief scheme that defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program for more than $840,000. The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota says that 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 81 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Brenizer pleaded guilty in January to single counts of wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft. According to federal investigators, Brenizer was the owner of a failed Brooklyn Park construction business, True-Cut Construction LLC, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.However,...
