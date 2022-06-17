Detroit men convicted of distributing drugs on North Dakota Indian reservations

BISMARCK, ND – Several old scams are circulating once again in North Dakota, and they are catching people unaware, warned Attorney General Drew Wrigley. The consumer protection division of the Attorney General’s office has seen a recent increase in reports from victims of imposter scams such as the “government official” and “computer virus warning” scams. The victims had been directed to withdraw cash from their bank and convert it into Bitcoin or cryptocurrency as part of the scam artist’s phony “investigation.” Some scam victims reported losses of tens of thousands of dollars before they realized they had been tricked.

