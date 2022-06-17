Kansas State adds Lincoln Southwest's Myers

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State picked up a commitment from local wide receiver Andre Davis on Sunday. The Blue Valley High School standout, Davis is a 3-star and ranked No. 647 nationally, No. 83 at receiver and No. 7 in the state of Kansas, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Davis also...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball continues to bring in some of the nations best recruits year in and year out. On Sunday head coach John Cook and staff landed a commitment from a consensus top 10 player in the country in Skyler Pierce. Pierce is an incoming high school junior in the class of 2024.
Another year of high school recruiting for the Nebraska volleyball program has started off with a bang. The Huskers this weekend received a commitment from outside hitter Skyler Pierce, the No. 1 prospect in the nation according to one recruiting service. The 6-foot-2 Lenexa, Kansas, native committed just four days...
Casey Thompson is 30 minutes late. The Nebraska quarterback strides into a room in North Stadium with an iPad under one arm and a smile on his face. He prefers to stay on schedule — actively works to do so — but sometimes plans go awry. On this weekday afternoon, a film study session with receiver Marcus Washington and a group of NU offensive coaches ran long.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For those trying to park near the stadium for the College World Series, you’ve probably noticed something new: Parking meters charging $30. The fee is good for up to 12 hours. The city claims it’s so fans don’t get ticketed for expired two and three-hour...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Natalie Potts , who played in St. Louis Missouri at Incarnate Word Academy, announced her commitment to Nebraska on Friday. Potts is 6-foot-2 and plays the power forward position. In the 2020-2021 season she was the Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 20 points and nine rebounds a game.
BROOKLINE, Mass. (KSNT)- Topeka native Gary Woodland is coming home with a hefty sum of cash after a solid performance at the 2022 U.S. Open. Woodland finished the tournament tied for 10th place. He shot even with par after four days of play. The Shawnee Heights grad shot one under par in rounds one, three […]
The sun went down and the breeze rolled in. So did more than 330 campers at Nebraska’s second Friday Night Lights event. Perhaps a quarter of those players were on NU’s radar headed into the night. The prospect right at the center of the radar — perhaps the top in-state recruit for 2024 — bolted out of his breaks a little quicker than most of the receivers.
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska women’s basketball program landed a key commitment on Friday evening. Senior-to-be Natalie Potts of Incarnate Word (Missouri) High School picked Nebraska over other offers from Creighton, Illinois, Michigan and others. The 6-foot-2 Potts averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds this past season and was Missouri’s...
On a day when most of the remaining players at the U.S. Open shot over par, former Kansas standout Gary Woodland fired a 1-under 69 to move up the leaderboard heading into Sunday’s final round. Woodland’s Saturday round, which ended with him at +1 for the tournament, was a...
Arkansas fans are making their presence felt in Omaha as they look to turn Charles Schwab Field into Baum North. The Razorbacks’ first College World Series contest is a 1-1 game in the 2nd inning, but the Hogs are out to a big lead in another Omaha competition. Rocco’s...
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska pitcher Emmett Olson has accepted an invitation to the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp. The training camp features 48 to 50 of the premier non-draft eligible players. USA Baseball will name a final 26-man Collegiate National Team after the training the camp. Those selected...
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the 2022 College World Series opener, Oklahoma beat 5th seed Texas A&M, 13-8, in the highest scoring CWS game in the 12 year history of Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The teams combined for four home runs, which is already more than the entire...
Horse races are regularly held in only two spots in Nebraska, and the tracks in Grand Island and Columbus are usually pretty quiet apart from the rumble of thoroughbreds that stomp past the half-empty grandstands.
The hat was fitting for several reasons. First off, Manning became known for yelling out “Omaha” during games as an audible signal. Secondly, Manning named his television production company “Omaha Productions.” Lastly, the College World Series is held in Omaha, Nebraska. While his hat was pretty...
This is part three in a series on former Kansas State University football coach Bill Snyder. This story touches on his life after coaching football. During an appearance at a Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel convention in Junction City this past week the former K-State football coach Bill Snyder was asked about what he is doing now. One is serving as a speaker at a variety of different functions. "It's for good causes and this is obviously an extremely good cause."
OMAHA, Neb. — Connor Noland has had the talent from a young age. "At three, he could throw the ball really hard," said Angie Noland, Connor's mom. "He was out with his brother's six year old team, practicing baseball, and could throw the ball harder than any of the six or seven year olds out there."
(KMAland) -- East Mills and F-M rolled, Rivesride grabbed a tight win, Lenox rallied for a sweep, Ar-We-Va nudged past G-R, Lamoni picked up a shutout and more from KMAland baseball on Friday. CORNER CONFERENCE. East Mills 15 Essex 0. Ryan Sayers had a hit, four RBI and two runs,...
Comments / 0