ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flora, MS

Suspects break into Sullivan’s Grocery in Flora

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

FLORA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Flora police are working to find the suspects who broke into Sullivan’s Grocery store on Edwards Circle.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 11 around midnight. Police said the suspects cut through an exterior wall of the grocery store. They were able to access the safe, and they stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Former chancery clerk sentenced for civil rights violation

Police released surveillance pictures of the vehicle believed to be involved in the crime.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoUOw_0gEMemA300
    Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1XbU_0gEMemA300
    Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. To submit a tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or online at www.P3tips.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Woman shot multiple times near Vicksburg apartments

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Saturday, June 18. Vicksburg Daily News reported 911 was called about shots fired around 6:00 p.m. at or near the Autumn Oaks Apartments on Halls Ferry Road. Shortly after, the newspaper reported authorities were made aware that a […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Ridgeland police chase ends in LA

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A domestic altercation in Ridgeland led to a police chase that ended in Louisiana on Saturday, June 18. Vicksburg Daily News reported the chase stemmed from a domestic altercation in Ridgeland. Initial reports said the suspect, a man who was believed to be armed, escaped from responding officers in a black […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Two teens in custody after man shot, killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson neighborhood is in shock after a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old are under arrest and charged with murder in an early morning shooting death. Jackson Police Department says 29-year-old Hakemia Kelly was killed around 1:50 a.m. Saturday on Thousand Oaks Circle. 14-year-old Jaden Taylor and 18-year-old Jamaire Taylor are in custody.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Flora, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Mississippi man accused of fatally beating mother with hammer

JACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his 42-year-old mother. According to WAPT-TV, on Wednesday, June 15, Dekarius Funches allegedly beat Latasha Funches to death with a hammer at a home on Lakewood Drive and fled the scene. It was reportedly the victim's daughter who initially found the body and called authorities.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Terry police investigate Canton Street shooting

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terry police are searching for answers after a shooting that happened on Canton Street on Monday, June 13. “We received a call that someone was trying to enter a house. The occupants of the house were armed and drove them back out of the house with weapons and gunshots were exchanged,” […]
TERRY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Autopsy confirms remains are those of woman reported missing

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The state crime lab has confirmed that human remains found last month are those of a Mississippi woman missing since August. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl confirmed the remains are of Lori Ann Cockrell, 58. The cause of death has yet to be […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Authorities in search of suspects involved in theft at country club, using stolen cards at Walmart

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Vicksburg Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved in a theft at the Country Club Golf Course on Sunday, June 5. Vicksburg Police and units with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to a call to the Country Club Golf Course […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kicks96news.com

A Near Disaster in Walnut Grove – Home Nearly Caught Fire

At approximately 11:52 a.m. on Friday, June 17th, Walnut Grove Fire Department dispatched to a residence on Old Salem Road.. A meter reader that was in the area called to report smoke coming from the roof of the home. Firefighters arrived at the unoccupied home and entered by force to put out the fire. The source seemed to be a box filled with clothing and battery powered toys which was burning and filling the home with smoke. The fire was quickly extinguished and the home cleared of smoke.
WALNUT GROVE, MS
WJTV 12

Texas man arrested after 25lbs of meth found in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said they discovered 25 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 on Wednesday, June 15. Investigators said a deputy stopped a white Infinity car on the interstate for a traffic violation. The officer become suspicious of possible drugs in the car. Officials said a […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County gives Gluckstadt $68K for police radios

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt received a $68,974.10 grant from Madison County to purchase police radios. The Northside Sun reported the cost of the radios and associated costs are not included in the city’s budget, unlike most established cities. Mayor Walter Morrison asked Madison County for help in paying for the radios […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Ex-mayor of Aberdeen arrested on Richland warrant for embezzlement

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The former mayor of Aberdeen is back in custody. Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said his office received a warrant for the arrest of Maurice Jackson who also uses the surname, Howard. The police chief said the Richland Police Department issued the warrant, charging the former...
ABERDEEN, MS
kicks96news.com

Late Night ATV Rides in Leake and a Crash in Thomastown

1:54 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to complaints of people riding ATVs on private property on Dorsey Road. 2:11 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a resident of East Franklin Street reporting that there was an individual standing in the street screaming. 3:15 a.m....
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting on Canton Street in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terry police are investigating a shooting that happened on Canton Street. Police Chief Michael Ivy said the shooting happened after 9:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13. According to Ivy, the suspects knocked on the door and were going after someone they knew was inside the home. When the homeowner opened the […]
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy