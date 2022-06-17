ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, TN

Former West Tennessee Healthcare Director Sentenced To Federal Prison

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson, TN – Melanie Haste, 62, formerly of Trenton, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 18 months. in federal prison for wire fraud. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney,. announced the sentence today. According to the information presented in court, from 2012 until 2020, Haste served as the....

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Fulton County Magistrate Opposes the Cost of Feeding Work Release Inmates

A Fulton County Magistrate has again expressed his disapproval of lunch purchases for Detention Center inmates on work release details. Magistrate Jim Paitsel, of Fulton, objected to the purchase price of the meals, for those who are assigned work in parts of Fulton and Hickman County.(AUDIO) Fulton County Jailer Steven...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Former Peabody Teacher Arrested On Statutory Rape Charges

Trenton, Tenn.–Today, the Trenton Police Department arrested Brandon Doyle, former teacher at Peabody High School. Doyle has been charged with 6 counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure. Doyle was arraigned in Trenton Municipal General Session Court. Doyle is currently being held on $50,000 bond at the Gibson...
TRENTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Murray Man Charged In Church Vandalisms

Murray, Ky.–A Murray man was arrested for vandalism of local churches with a sledge hammer. On the morning of Friday June 17th, 2022, the Murray Police Department received a report of vandalism to a local church. Officers obtained security footage from the church which showed a white male suspect...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Man Reported Missing

We need your help to find Dennis Smith, a 79-year-old who is missing from Carroll County. He’s 5’10”, 245 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes, and has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. Smith may be driving a 2016...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Trenton, TN
Jackson, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Jackson, TN
Marshall County Daily

Suspect(s): Cody L. Teneyck, 30, of Paris, TN, arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment

Comer Honors Kathy O’Nan, Mayor of Mayfield, on the House Floor. McCracken County Fair postponed until July Paducah/McCracken Co, KY. Paducah Man Charged With Methamphetamine Trafficking. Kentucky State Police Conducting Death Investigation in Trigg County. Online registration open for Marshall County students for 2022-23 school year. Pursley selected to...
PADUCAH, KY
NBC News

What happened when a Black Tennessee town faced a state takeover

When Mason, Tennessee, faced losing its ability to govern its own finances in a fight with white state officials earlier this year, doing so brought a spotlight to the majority Black community of fewer than 1,600 people for a situation that town advocates called discriminatory. For months, Mason battled for...
MASON, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested For Firing Handgun Outside Paducah Nightclub

Paducah, Ky.–A Paris man was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun outside a Paducah nightclub Thursday night. Cody L. Teneyck, age 30, of Paris, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. According to the press release, Paducah Police were called about 10:25...
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fraud#West Tennessee Healthcare#Court
thunderboltradio.com

Gun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City

An Obion man reported a firearm being stolen from his vehicle in Union City. Police reports said 34 year old Justin Cook came to the Union City Police Department, to report the theft of a Springfield .40-caliber handgun. Cook told officers he stayed at a home on East Main Street...
clayconews.com

Murder charge during Investigation into a Suspicious Death in Tennessee

DYER, TN (June 14, 2022) – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dyer Police Department, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a man from Dyer on multiple counts including first degree murder. On Sunday, at...
DYER, TN
WREG

Formerly incarcerated woman uses entrepreneurship to inspire others

Everyday Lexie Aufdenkamp opens the doors of Rich Hair Academy in Dyersburg, Tennessee, with the mission to inspire. “You know with a background like mine, I know other people feel like they can’t do or live out their childhood dreams but you know I am doing that,” said Aufdenkamp. Before becoming a successful entrepreneur, Aufdenkamp […]
DYERSBURG, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thunderboltradio.com

South Fulton Man Victim of Arrest Warrant Scam

A Union City police report says a South Fulton man was the victim of a phone scam. Reports said officers met with 45 year old Jimmy Crumby, who said he was scammed on June 2nd. Crumby told officers that an individual, identifying himself as Detective Keith McCoy, contacted his employer...
westkentuckystar.com

Federal indictments returned in multi-county drug roundup

Two people arrested during a multi-county drug roundup in May were indicted by a federal grand jury in Paducah. Forty-three-year-old Caryon Johnson of Paducah, and 43-year-old Treon McElrath of Clinton and Union City, have been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute meth. The...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Catalytic Converters Stolen at Obion County Highway Department

Union City police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from the Obion County Highway Department. Police reports said officers were called to 2388 Phebus Lane, after employees discovered the theft. Reports said sometime between June 9th and June 13th, someone cut the catalytic converters off of a 2006 Chevrolet...
radionwtn.com

Oakland Shop, Contents Destroyed By Fire

Oakland, Tenn.–Firefighters from five departments battled a blaze that resulted in a shop being destroyed Sunday. The Oakland Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 1:20 p.m. to 4465 Clifty Rd. and on arrival, they found the shop fully engulfed. Fire Chief James Martin said the fire was spreading toward...
OAKLAND, TN
radionwtn.com

“Almost Famous” A Big Hit At Eiffel Tower Park

Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Manager Kim Foster and Commercial Bank & Trust Co. President Clint Davis introduce the band “Almost Famous” of Memphis at Friday night’s Tennessee River Jam event at Eiffel Tower Park in Paris. A huge and enthusiastic crowd was on hand for the band’s performance, which was sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. In introducing the band, Davis called them “crazy talented” and everyone in the audience seemed to agree. Several food trucks were on hand and the Splash Park was open and free. Eiffel Tower Park was crowded with people enjoying the music, pickleball courts, playgrounds, swimming pool, Splash Park and trails. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Shepherd’s Table Community Kitchen Open Next Week

Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Shepherd’s Table returns to inside dining this month. THe community kitchen located in Huntingdon now serves meals twice monthly at the original location, First Presbyterian Church located at 19835 E.Main Street, on both the 3rd and 4th Tuesdays. Meals are served restaurant style with drive-through available from 5 until 7 p.m.. It is open to the public and there is no cost. All are invited.
HUNTINGDON, TN
radionwtn.com

Sara Evans Wows In Sold Out Dixie Show

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Sara Evans wowed the crowd in her sold out show Friday at The Dixie in Huntingdon. The people at the Dixie said, “Our love for the talented Sara Evans grew “A Little Bit Stronger” after tonight’s performance! We’re very honored to have her back on our Hal Holbrook stage & hope she’ll join us again soon!” (Dixie photo).
HUNTINGDON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy