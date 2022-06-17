Waco Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor

HOUSTON, TX -- 25-year-old Kelsie Sinnett, a resident of Katy, Texas, travelled to Miami, Florida to accompany a friend. Kelsie was last seen at the hotel’s pool near the 3400 block of NW Le Jeune Rd. It is believed Kelsie may have left for the beach with a group she had met at the pool. Kelsie has short, white hair (not pink, as in the picture). Kelsie has tattoos of a dragonfly on her right arm, a lion on her leg, and an owl on her ankle. Kelsie was wearing either a black shirt and pajama pants or a yellow dress at the time of her disappearance.

KATY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO