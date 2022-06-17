ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor

By KWTX Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Friday identified Calvin Nichols Jr. as the suspect in the murder of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr. on April 3, 2022 at an off-campus party...

