Photos of the Week: NASCAR Cup Series, Jan. 6 hearing and a lemur

By The Hill staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AR3EU_0gEMePoE00
An abortion rights supporter confronts anti-abortion activists who are surrounded by U.S. Capitol Police outside the Supreme Court in anticipation of a decision on the fate of Roe v. Wade on June 13. UPI Photo/Bonnie Cash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ED1O1_0gEMePoE00
A video deposition of former Attorney General William Barr is seen during a Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearing on June 13. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjltB_0gEMePoE00
Indigenous people march to protest against the disappearance of Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips, in Atalaia do Norte, Brazil, on June 13. Brazilian police are still searching for Pereira and Phillips, who went missing in a remote area of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest a week ago. A suspect confessed to killing the two, but police have not confirmed their deaths. Associated Press/Edmar Barros
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOJVE_0gEMePoE00
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill greet Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) as they tour the Capitol on June 14 with Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.). The country music power couple’s daughter, Maggie, works as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent in Cooper’s office. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zulx_0gEMePoE00
The strawberry supermoon — named because of its proximity to Earth and its coinciding with strawberry harvest time — rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, on June 14. Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lUXb_0gEMePoE00
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-caliber gun, called a Caesar, towards Russian positions at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of the Donbas on June 15. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BvuI_0gEMePoE00
An abortion rights supporter demonstrates in front of the Supreme Court in anticipation of a decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade June 15. Peter Afriyie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8eiY_0gEMePoE00
Romanian health workers protest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 15. Up to 10,000 health workers from all over Romania marched on the Romanian capital streets, demanding salary raises and equal payment for all categories of health workers. Associated Press/Andreea Alexandru
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYt4N_0gEMePoE00
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and fellow Democratic California Reps. Pete Aguilar, Raul Ruiz, Zoe Lofgren and Norma Torres with supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) cut a cake during a press event on June 15 to mark the tenth anniversary of DACA. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sd0Fo_0gEMePoE00
A road ends where floodwaters washed away a house in Gardiner, Mont., on June 16. Yellowstone National Park officials are hopeful that next week they can reopen the southern half of the park, which includes the Old Faithful geyser. Park officials say the northern half of the park, however, is likely to remain closed all summer, a devastating blow to local economies that rely on tourism. Associated Press/David Goldman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0wlm_0gEMePoE00
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks virtually during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the federal government’s response to and future planning for COVID-19 on June 16. Fauci tested positive for the coronavirus the day before the hearing. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veqXH_0gEMePoE00
Greg Jacob, former counsel to Vice President Mike Pence, and former judge J. Michael Luttig arrive for a June 16 public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5LEP_0gEMePoE00
Members of the public and press are seen during a Jan. 6 House select committee hearing on June 16. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1It9GG_0gEMePoE00
Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is seen outside a Jan. 6 House select committee hearing on June 16. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Knm0_0gEMePoE00
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates with teammates after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to win the NBA Finals on June 16, in Boston. Associated Press-Michael Dwyer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NXgq_0gEMePoE00
A ring-tailed lemur cools down by eating specially prepared, animal-friendly “ice lollypops” at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, England, on June 17. A blanket of hot air stretching from the Mediterranean to the North Sea is giving much of Western Europe its first heat wave of the summer, with temperatures forecast to top 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) from Malaga to London on Friday. Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Peter Afriyie.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

#Nascar Cup Series#Lemur#U S Capitol Police#The Supreme Court#Upi Photo Bonnie Cash#House Select Committee#Indigenous#British#French#Russian
The Hill

The Hill

