ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens sign veteran OLB Steven Means after minicamp tryout

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8inT_0gEMeAoZ00
Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means runs a drill during mandatory minicamp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Ravens have signed veteran outside linebacker Steven Means, the team announced Friday.

Means, 31, played well in his tryout at the team’s mandatory minicamp this week. Because of injuries, the Ravens ended minicamp Thursday with Daelin Hayes and Vince Biegel earning the most repetitions among veterans at the position. Jaylon Ferguson and David Ojabo were limited, while 2021 sack leader Tyus Bowser and second-round pick David Ojabo are still returning from Achilles tendon injuries.

The 6-foot-3, 263-pound Means spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, starting 14 games in 2021 and finishing with 43 tackles (two for a loss), two quarterback hits and no sacks.

Means started his career in 2013 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a fifth-round pick out of Buffalo. He played game with the Ravens in 2014, when he spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad. The Ravens released Means before the 2015 season, and he went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles and Falcons.

Over his career, Means has appeared in 64 games and made 29 starts, with six sacks, 107 tackles (10 for loss), three forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hits.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Saints and RB David Johnson Unable to Reach Terms on a Contract

Johnson, 31, visited with Saints officials on Monday and remained at team facilities to work out with the team during mini-camp. He will apparently remain a free agent after spending the last two years with the Houston Texans. A third-round pick out of Northern Iowa by the Arizona Cardinals in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Linebacker

Understandably, the Seahawks' decision to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos in March stands out as the most notable move the franchise made this spring. But they also lost their quarterback on defense when they released future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner, creating a massive void on and off the field.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Veteran#Olb#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Atlanta Falcons#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Baltimore Sun#Tribune Content Agency#Ll
The Baltimore Sun

After time to ‘reflect,’ Dean Kremer displaying poise, confidence in Orioles rotation

The left oblique strain Dean Kremer suffered as he warmed up for his first appearance of the season could’ve quelled the Orioles right-hander’s growing confidence coming off a disastrous 2021 season. Instead, it inspired more of it. That improved self-belief was on display Friday night as Kremer pitched six shutout innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, the first scoreless outing in his 20 major ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

After Kyle Bradish struggles again, Orioles’ rally comes up short as Rays even series with 7-6 win

For all of his struggles through 10 major league starts, Orioles rookie Kyle Bradish has learned something about himself in the process. “That I am capable of pitching in the big leagues,” the 25-year-old right-hander said Saturday gave up six runs in Baltimore’s series-evening 7-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The outing marked the sixth time in seven starts in which Bradish failed to complete ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mount de Sales’ Juliette Whittaker headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun girls outdoor track and field All-Metro teams as Athlete of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls outdoor track and field teams for the 2022 season. Athlete of the Year Juliette Whittaker, Mount de Sales, senior One of the most prolific and decorated high school track and field careers the Baltimore area has ever seen came to a close this year, and Juliette Whittaker finished it in style. Whittaker claimed the distance triple crown at the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reset: Why Baltimore hasn’t drafted pitching recently — and why that ‘maybe’ will change this year

There’s a bevy of speculation surrounding what the Orioles will do with the first pick of next month’s amateur draft, with various mocks linking them to as many as five prospects. But it’s near-certain whoever they take won’t be a pitcher. In their first three drafts under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, the Orioles haven’t taken a pitcher earlier than the fifth round, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Los Angeles Rams

After winning the NFC West Division, the Los Angeles Rams carried that momentum into the postseason by winning Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams may have started a new trend because they traded away first round and second round picks last season in order to acquire QB Matthew Stafford, OLB Von Miller, and WR Odell Beckham, Jr. along with picks in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. Why take a risk on a rookie when you can add an established star with future draft picks?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Baltimore Sun

3-star St. Frances wide receiver Ryan Manning commits to Maryland

St. Frances wide receiver Ryan Manning committed to Maryland football on Saturday night, becoming the fourth member of the Terps’ 2023 recruiting class. Manning, a three-star recruit, picked Maryland over Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Penn State, all of whom were in his top five list. The 5-foot-11 wideout also fielded offers from Kansas, Duke, Coastal Carolina, Boston College and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Ravens sign LB Steven Means, who made 29 starts for Falcons

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Steven Means. The Ravens announced the move Friday. Means started 29 games for the Atlanta Falcons across the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Prior to that, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Means has...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens roundtable: Breaking down the stars and the surprises of OTAs and minicamp

The Ravens’ summer break is finally here. With offseason workouts, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp behind them, the Ravens scattered last week for a monthlong vacation. Players will report to Owings Mills for training camp in late July and kick off their 2022 season Sept. 11. Quarterback Lamar Jackson dominated the headlines all offseason, and that trend might very well ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles GM Mike Elias says Angelos family lawsuit won’t ‘have any impact’ on team’s on-field plans

When Mike Elias was first introduced as the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager in November 2018, he sat between brothers John and Louis Angelos as he promised to bring an “elite talent pipeline” to Baltimore. Now, that process again finds itself in the middle of the sons of principal owner Peter Angelos. On Saturday, Elias said he didn’t believe the lawsuit Louis Angelos ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens’ 2022 season is filled with ‘what-ifs,’ but that’s what makes it interesting | COMMENTARY

The Ravens have made improvements heading into the 2022 season, but not enough to make a deep run in the playoffs. Well, not yet anyway. A lot of the same problems that have plagued this team in recent years still exist, such as an inconsistent pass rush, the lack of a sophisticated passing game, the absence of a legitimate No. 1 receiver and an inaccurate quarterback. But if several key ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy