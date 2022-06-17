ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok moves US user data to Oracle platform

By Chris Mills Rodrigo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIz1s_0gEMdyXk00
Tweet

TikTok announced Friday that it has moved its data on users located in the United States to Oracle’s cloud platform, an attempt to assuage concerns about Chinese government access to American data.

Backups of U.S. user data will be stored in TikTok’s own servers in Virginia and Singapore for the time being before ultimately being deleted in the switch to Oracle’s platform.

“These are critical steps, but there is more we can do,” the platform said in a blog post.

“We know we are among the most scrutinized platforms from a security standpoint, and we aim to remove any doubt about the security of US user data.”

TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is headquartered in Beijing, has maintained that American data has been siloed off from access by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

But new reporting from BuzzFeed News based on dozens of internal meetings contradicts that position.

Employees of ByteDance based in China have frequently accessed private data on U.S. users, the reporting found, giving credence to security concerns.

Given the CCP’s rules allowing it to force any company to turn over data under broad national security powers, U.S. user data could theoretically be obtained by Beijing if it were first pulled by employees based in the country.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a statement Friday that she may attempt to compel TikTok to testify before Congress.

“This should be a wake up call for anyone who believes Americans deserve online privacy and data security protections,” she said. “Big Tech must be exposed for how it sends Americans’ data to China.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Leaked audio of more than 80 TikTok meetings reveal China-based employees are accessing US user data, new report claims

Leaked audio from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings reveal Chinese-based employees of the popular video sharing app have repeatedly accessed US user data, according to a report by BuzzFeed News. The recordings, which were captured from September 2021 through January 2022, include 14 statements from nine TikTok employees who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

TikTok and Oracle teamed up after all, but concerns about data privacy remain

On Friday, TikTok announced that it had started routing American users’ data to US-based servers owned by Oracle. But a timely report from BuzzFeed News calls into question what TikTok’s promise really delivers, claiming TikTok employees based in China have “repeatedly” accessed US users’ data over the course of at least several months.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Online Privacy#Chinese#American#Bytedance#Buzzfeed News#Ccp
CNBC

Some Facebook users are receiving $397 checks over data privacy violations—and these tech companies could be next

If you've ever been tagged in a photo online, you might have some cash coming your way — and soon. Earlier this month, more than 1.4 million long- and short-term residents of Illinois started receiving checks for up to $397, as compensation for a $650 million class action lawsuit settled against Facebook. According to plaintiffs, the social media platform illegally used facial recognition data — gathered without consent — to prompt users to tag their friends in photos.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Data Security
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oracle
Country
China
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Vice

Saudi Arabia Announces New Crackdown on Rainbows

Rainbow-coloured toys and clothes were removed this week from stores in Saudi Arabia because authorities say they “promote homosexual colours,” state media reported. Commerce ministry officials from Saudi Arabia – where same-sex sexual activity is banned and punishable by death – said that colourful toys and clothes such as pencil cases and skirts contradicted “the Islamic faith and public morals.”
TV SHOWS
Fast Company

Facebook’s ‘TikTok pivot’ is unlikely to win back young users

Facebook is pivoting. Again. The Verge‘s Alex Heath reports that top brass at the social giant, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, ordered workers to rejigger the core piece of the Facebook app, the Feed, to look and act more like TikTok’s “For You” page. Not surprisingly, TikTok poses a significant threat to Facebook’s business, and in response Meta (née Facebook) is doing what it always does when it can’t buy a rival: It’s copying them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Engadget

Former Amazon engineer convicted in 2019 Capital One data breach

A Seattle jury has found Paige Thompson, a former Amazon software engineer accused of stealing data from Capital One in 2019, guilty of wire fraud and five counts of unauthorized access to a protected computer. The Capital One hack was one of the biggest security breaches in the US and compromised the data of 100 million people in the country, along with 6 million people in Canada. Thompson was arrested in July that year after a GitHub user saw her post on the website sharing information about stealing data from servers storing Capital One information.
SEATTLE, WA
TechCrunch

VPN firms are removing servers in India to avoid customer data sharing rule

The Lithuania-based firm, which counts General Catalyst and Novator among its backers and is valued at $1.6 billion, said on Tuesday that it doesn’t maintain any logs of its customers’ data, strings of information that New Delhi will soon require VPN providers to share. “Moreover, we are committed...
TECHNOLOGY
Vox

Meta is getting data about you from some surprising places

You can’t see them, but Meta’s trackers are embedded in millions of websites all over the internet, collecting data about where you go and what you do and sending it back to Meta. A recent investigation shows that those trackers are on sites that even the most cynical among us might expect to be off-limits: those belonging to hospitals, including patient portals that are supposed to be protected by health privacy laws.
INTERNET
POLITICO

Global trading system cheats death

Presented by the Atlantic Council and the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. Caption contest: This picture of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron is … quite something. Happening Today. WTO GETS IT DONE: Earlier this morning in Geneva, the 164 members of...
ECONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

601K+
Followers
72K+
Post
454M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy