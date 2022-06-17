ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Holmes Co. businesses still without power, losing thousands of dollars daily

By Maia Belay
 2 days ago

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – Days after intense storms battered Northeast Ohio, many remain without power.

In Holmes County , the National Weather Service confirms a macroburst with winds beyond 90 miles an hour swept through the area.

“We were sleeping Monday night and we heard the alarms go off for tornadoes,” said Lori Ramsey, owner of Jackson Street Antiques. “[My husband] he said it was like Armageddon when he went out.”

Damage remained visible in parts of Millersburg Friday and many families and business owners are still struggling to cope with no electricity.

“At one point, I believe about 90% of our county was without power,” said Tiffany Gerber, Executive Director of the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce. “We just had no idea the level of intensity, so many trees down.”

Friday, several businesses downtown posted signs in the windows and front doors explaining its closure due to the power outage.

AEP Ohio said statewide more than 2,500 crew members were working to restore power. The company said 93% of customers have been restored.

The company released the following statement on Friday:

“In Holmes and surrounding counties, there are more than 400 employees working in the area to restore power, and another 100 have been called in. As noted previously, we continue to move our crews to the hardest hit areas as well. Crews are continuing to find damage in the Holmes County area as they go. In Millersburg specifically, restoration efforts are focused on getting the main line up. We’re looking at late tomorrow for a restoration, and we encourage customers to sign up for text alerts at AEPOhio.com/alerts . Restoration times will be sent directly to their mobile devices as they are updated. As for assistance to residents in Holmes County, starting Monday, we are expanding the assistance provided through the Neighbor to Neighbor program, which provides eligible customers with a utility assistance grant applied directly to their bill.”

For business owners still feeling the squeeze, each day closed adds up to thousands of dollars lost.

“In just three days of estimations, we’re already looking at multimillion dollars in lost income on traditional manufacturing hospitality and everything in between,” said Gerber.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

