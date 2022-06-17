ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Snohomish County deputies looking to identify person for making bomb threat on bus

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
Can you identify this person?

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify a person wanted for making a bomb threat while riding a transit bus.

On June 16, a person was picked up from the corner of North Broadway Avenue and Tower Street in Everett on a Community Transit bus.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person made a bomb threat to the bus operator.

The bus stopped at First Street and State Avenue, where it was evacuated.

The person left on foot and was not located after an extensive search.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Deputy Kargopoltsev at borees.kargopoltsev@snoco.org and reference case #2022-82401.

Comments / 10

QuackedOtter
2d ago

I’m going to take a guess here: she’s either mentally unstable, drug addicted, homeless, or criminal. Maybe even all of the above. When do we start housing these people in the confines of our elite politicians homes?

Reply(2)
6
Bidens Diaper
1d ago

Reading other articles, she is seen often, apparently unbalanced. It doesn’t matter anymore, most people are charged with crimes and released the next day.

Reply
3
