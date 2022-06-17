ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

UPDATE: Power outage in Henderson affects over 2,000 customers

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– More than 2,000 customers are without power in Henderson in neighborhoods east of Boulder Highway near Racetrack Road and Burkholder Boulevard, according to NV Energy.

NV Energy estimates power will be restored at around 7:15 p.m.

The evening outage comes after another outage that hit about 1,500 customers in North Las Vegas around 2 p.m.

That outage in an area near Cheyenne Avenue and Martin L King Boulevard has since been resolved, according to NV Energy.

8 News Now

Juneteenth events around Las Vegas valley

Along with observing Juneteenth on Monday, the Las Vegas Valley has been honoring the holiday this past week and has an array of citywide cultural activities and attractions planned for the weekend. If you are looking for a way to spend your Juneteenth weekend check out some of these events!
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

