UPDATE: Power outage in Henderson affects over 2,000 customers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– More than 2,000 customers are without power in Henderson in neighborhoods east of Boulder Highway near Racetrack Road and Burkholder Boulevard, according to NV Energy.

NV Energy estimates power will be restored at around 7:15 p.m.

The evening outage comes after another outage that hit about 1,500 customers in North Las Vegas around 2 p.m.

That outage in an area near Cheyenne Avenue and Martin L King Boulevard has since been resolved, according to NV Energy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.