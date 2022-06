FLINT, MI -- The state says testing has confirmed that a petroleum product released into the Flint River earlier this week came from Lockhart Chemical Co. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy reported its findings in a news release on Friday, June 17, and a spokesman said the agency has not yet identified the product that has been leaking into the river since Wednesday, June 15.

