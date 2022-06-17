ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Police officer joins last day of school water balloon fun

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mvq6u_0gEMbzUt00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico Police officer and crossing guard for students at Seven Pines Elementary joined in the fun for the last day of school with a water balloon fight.

Officer Warren is getting some appreciation as a role model for the children in his neighborhood. Every morning and afternoon, he helps make sure Henrico kids get across the street safely on their way to school.

Is the river safe? James River Watch program allows river-goers to know before they go

According to parents, Warren always asks the kids how their day is going and will fist bump them at the end of their day too.

On Thursday, June 16, for the last day of school, parents asked Warran if it was okay to have a water balloon fight to celebrate the end of school. Not only was he okay with it, but he also ended up joining in the fun.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cs6U_0gEMbzUt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJV1s_0gEMbzUt00
(Courtesy of Megan Welborn)

“When the kids came out we ran across the street and started the fun,” said Megan Welborn, a Seven Pines Elementary School parent. “We gave officer Warren his own bucket of water balloons so he could join in. The kids had a blast and so did all the adults. Henrico County has a great officer on their staff and he should be recognized accordingly!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Henrico County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
NBC12

Henrico police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department is looking to the public for help finding a 15-year-old seen last Thursday. Samantha Shea Neilsen was last seen on June 16 in Glen Allen. She is described as having long brown hair with brown eyes, standing at 5′4″ and weighing approximately 115 lbs. She also has scars on her knees and legs.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Balloon#Balloons#Elementary School#Balloon Fight#Henrico Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC12

Man suspected of slashing dozens of tires along Midlothian Turnpike arrested

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified and charged a man suspected of slashing dozens of tires on Midlothian Turnpike on June 6. “It was initially reported that 54 tires had been slashed on 23 vehicles and one trailer at three businesses” in the 8300 block of Midlothian Turnpike, the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release on Friday. “Further investigation revealed that additional tires had been damaged at other locations in the area.”
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy