FBI seeking help locating suspect accused of robbing Glendale bank

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for a suspected arsonist who targeted the Los Armandos restaurant near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road on Saturday, May 7. Around 5 a.m., surveillance video shows a man filling up a gas can inside of a rolling-style suitcase. The man is then seen walking into the restaurant while pouring the gasoline. Police say the man lit a fire and ran out of the restaurant and away from the area. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5′7″, weighing about 150 pounds, and has black hair and a goatee. In the footage, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with grey sleeves and had tattoos on his hands.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO