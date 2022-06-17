ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

FBI seeking help locating suspect accused of robbing Glendale bank

By KTAR.COM
 2 days ago
PHOENIX — The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of a robbing a Glendale bank last year. The man, described as a 6-foot male between 20 and 30 years old and weighing...

Glendale bank robber sought by FBI

The FBI is asking for help in finding a man they say robbed a Bank of America near 58th Avenue and Glenn Drive in Glendale last year. Authorities say the suspect threatened the teller, then fled the bank with money in a white Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.
Phoenix woman killed boyfriend who was assaulting her, police say

PHOENIX — Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. His girlfriend returned to the scene and explained the suspect had been assaulting her when she fired the handgun, police said. The shooting took place near 27th Avenue...
