ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Haughton man arrested for alleged molestation of child

By Daffney Dawson
KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, a Haughton man has been arrested for allegedly having illegal sexual contact with juveniles....

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department was notified that Dave Bigord, the suspect charged with murder and kidnapping, was pronounced dead from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound after being transported to a hospital. NPD corrects the suspect’s name to “Bigord” instead of “Bigford” as previously released....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTAL

NC man hospitalized, charged in Natchitoches murder, kidnapping

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A North Carolina man is in custody and hospitalized, charged with murder and kidnapping in Natchitoches, after leading police on a lengthy chase through two parishes before shooting himself and crashing. According to Natchitoches police, officers were called to the 100 block of North Melrose...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Three men shot following verbal dispute in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA. - A suspect is on the loose after a shooting near the Uptown Bar & Lounge early Sunday morning. Shreveport Police said three people were shot near the 1600 Block of Marshall Street following a verbal dispute as people were leaving the lounge. All victims reportedly have non...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Bossier Parish#Bso
KSLA

3 injured in shooting in Shreveport; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an incident that left three people injured early Father’s Day morning. Dispatchers got the call at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, June 19 to the 1600 block of Marshall Street. Officers were told that a shooting took...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man left with life-threatening injuries in overnight shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot early Monday morning outside his home on Sumner Street. He reported taking out the trash when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot in the chest. Officers arrived and transported him to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport PD: 3 wounded in shooting at Highland bar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar near downtown Shreveport early Sunday morning that left three people wounded. Shreveport police say it happened at 2:20 a.m. Sunday across the street from the Uptown Bar & Lounge on Marshall Street in Highland after a group of people got into an argument as they were leaving the club.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

HCSO: Man with drugs in his car seeks safety sheriff’s office

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Man claiming to be endangered by narcotics suppliers arrived at the Harrison County Sherriff’s office to seek refuge. Pedro Serrano, 32, arrived at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on June 16 at 2:40 p.m. Upon arrival he asked to speak to members of the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime & Narcotics Task Force, claiming he was concerned for his life. Investigators escorted Serrano to an interview room for questioning.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Man sentenced to almost 30 years for 2018 domestic incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison for shooting several people after a domestic incident and damaging several cars in 2018. Wynston Von-Hendrick Scott, 28, was sentenced to 13 years on each guilty-as-charged...
CADDO PARISH, LA
CBS DFW

Texas man arrested for possession after asking police for protection from drug dealers

MARSHALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Harrison County Sheriff's arrested a man who came to the police station in fear for his life from drug dealers he owed money to. Unfortunately for the man, identified as Pedro Serrano, he also told officers he had a big bag of methamphetamine in his car, which was parked outside the station.  Officers arrested the 32-year-old on June 16.  "Law enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect," said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon 'BJ' Fletcher. Sheriffs said Serrano also resisted arrest. After he was in-custody, Task Force Investigators secured and executed a search warrant for Serrano's vehicle, revealing 825 grams of methamphetamine. Serrano was charged with possession and resisting arrest. 
KTBS

Arrest made in shooting at city park that injured 2 teens

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a 16-year-old in a shooting that that happened Wednesday night in a Shreveport park. Because of his age, neither the suspect's name nor photograph was released. The two teenage victims were shot multiple times in the upper body and taken to a local...
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Authorities Investigating Drowning at Lake Wright Patman

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County and Bowie County first responders are working a drowning on Lake Wright Patman, according to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey. According to Captain Hervey, the victim was a passenger on a personal water craft and was not wearing a...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

McGlothen case timeline

With this acquittal, the officers will be allowed back on the job as patrol officers for SPD. The centers will also offer free water. Shreveport City Marshal missing after going overboard in Fla. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Caldwell was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport City Marshal missing after going overboard in Fla.

With this acquittal, the officers will be allowed back on the job as patrol officers for SPD. The centers will also offer free water. Mobile dental clinic offers free services in Texarkana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Texas Mission of Mercy’s mobile dental clinic is in the Texarkana area...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Body of missing Shreveport City Marshal found in Gulf of Mexico

The party had free food, games and prizes. Along with the art, there was also food, entertainment and a permanent public art installation. Insurance agents race to find new coverage amid a mountain of insurance cancellations. Updated: 14 hours ago. Reactions to conclusion of McGlothen in-custody death trial. Updated: Jun....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD investigating fatal Colquitt Road crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday afternoon. According to police, one person died at the scene of the crash. Online dispatch records say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Colquitt Road and Hayes Drive. This is a developing story,...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy