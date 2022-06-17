Haughton man arrested for alleged molestation of child

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department was notified that Dave Bigord, the suspect charged with murder and kidnapping, was pronounced dead from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound after being transported to a hospital. NPD corrects the suspect’s name to “Bigord” instead of “Bigford” as previously released....
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A North Carolina man is in custody and hospitalized, charged with murder and kidnapping in Natchitoches, after leading police on a lengthy chase through two parishes before shooting himself and crashing. According to Natchitoches police, officers were called to the 100 block of North Melrose...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Texarkana police are investigating after a man allegedly stabbed his parents on Sunday morning, the father died from his injuries, according to officials. The incident happened at a house in the 3600 block of Skyline Boulevard at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The 65-year-old couple was allegedly stabbed by their son, leaving […]
SHREVEPORT, LA. - A suspect is on the loose after a shooting near the Uptown Bar & Lounge early Sunday morning. Shreveport Police said three people were shot near the 1600 Block of Marshall Street following a verbal dispute as people were leaving the lounge. All victims reportedly have non...
Texarkana Texas Police found a man dead at home at about 1:30 am Sunday and his wife suffering from multiple stab wounds. Further investigation led to the arrest of the couple’s son, Shaun Paxton, 42. They charged him with murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an incident that left three people injured early Father’s Day morning. Dispatchers got the call at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, June 19 to the 1600 block of Marshall Street. Officers were told that a shooting took...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot early Monday morning outside his home on Sumner Street. He reported taking out the trash when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot in the chest. Officers arrived and transported him to...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar near downtown Shreveport early Sunday morning that left three people wounded. Shreveport police say it happened at 2:20 a.m. Sunday across the street from the Uptown Bar & Lounge on Marshall Street in Highland after a group of people got into an argument as they were leaving the club.
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Man claiming to be endangered by narcotics suppliers arrived at the Harrison County Sherriff’s office to seek refuge. Pedro Serrano, 32, arrived at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on June 16 at 2:40 p.m. Upon arrival he asked to speak to members of the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime & Narcotics Task Force, claiming he was concerned for his life. Investigators escorted Serrano to an interview room for questioning.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison for shooting several people after a domestic incident and damaging several cars in 2018. Wynston Von-Hendrick Scott, 28, was sentenced to 13 years on each guilty-as-charged...
MARSHALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Harrison County Sheriff's arrested a man who came to the police station in fear for his life from drug dealers he owed money to. Unfortunately for the man, identified as Pedro Serrano, he also told officers he had a big bag of methamphetamine in his car, which was parked outside the station. Officers arrested the 32-year-old on June 16. "Law enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect," said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon 'BJ' Fletcher. Sheriffs said Serrano also resisted arrest. After he was in-custody, Task Force Investigators secured and executed a search warrant for Serrano's vehicle, revealing 825 grams of methamphetamine. Serrano was charged with possession and resisting arrest.
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After the Marion County Sheriff’s Office put out a call for help in identifying a man who allegedly broke into the Jefferson Dixie Youth Association concession stand, the suspect has been IDed and arrested. According to a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office...
TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars for reportedly killing his father and critically injuring his mother. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, officers were called to the 2600 block of Skyline Dr. around 1 :30 a.m. Police say a man was found dead at...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a 16-year-old in a shooting that that happened Wednesday night in a Shreveport park. Because of his age, neither the suspect's name nor photograph was released. The two teenage victims were shot multiple times in the upper body and taken to a local...
Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County and Bowie County first responders are working a drowning on Lake Wright Patman, according to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey. According to Captain Hervey, the victim was a passenger on a personal water craft and was not wearing a...
With this acquittal, the officers will be allowed back on the job as patrol officers for SPD. The centers will also offer free water. Shreveport City Marshal missing after going overboard in Fla. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Caldwell was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release.
With this acquittal, the officers will be allowed back on the job as patrol officers for SPD. The centers will also offer free water. Mobile dental clinic offers free services in Texarkana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Texas Mission of Mercy’s mobile dental clinic is in the Texarkana area...
The party had free food, games and prizes. Along with the art, there was also food, entertainment and a permanent public art installation. Insurance agents race to find new coverage amid a mountain of insurance cancellations. Updated: 14 hours ago. Reactions to conclusion of McGlothen in-custody death trial. Updated: Jun....
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday afternoon. According to police, one person died at the scene of the crash. Online dispatch records say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Colquitt Road and Hayes Drive. This is a developing story,...
Comments / 0