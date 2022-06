There is a probable chance that the New York Giants will move on from quarterback Daniel Jones after the 2022 season. Entering the first year of a true rebuild, odds are stacked against Jones to revitalize his career and earn a contract extension beyond 2022. With a newly structured offensive line and scheme changes on both sides of the football, Jones will have to play at an elite level to justify an extension, which means more than tripling his statistics from 2021.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO