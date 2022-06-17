Man killed on WVa interstate identified as Pennsylvania man

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A gunman who was fatally shot by police on an interstate highway in northern West Virginia after he wounded a sheriff's deputy has been identified as a Pennsylvania man, state police said.

Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, was killed by law enforcement Thursday on Interstate 79 near the Weston exit, said Capt. Robert A. Maddy, a state police spokesman.

Brevosky blocked both northbound lanes and got into a prone position with a rifle behind his Ford Explorer, firing multiple rounds toward responding officers. An Upshur County sheriff's deputy was struck in the leg and later underwent surgery at a hospital. Officers returned fire, killing Brevosky, Maddy said in a statement.

Investigators are trying to identify a motive behind Brevosky's actions, the statement said.

The shooting prompted the interstate to be closed in both directions for several hours.