Frenkie de Jong is reportedly open to joining Manchester United in the ongoing summer window. Manchester United’s new boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear to the club that they need to make major signings to bolster their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Old Trafford side is gearing up to make a new offer for de Jong by next week, according to Barca Universal via Dutch outlet De Telegraaf. However, International Business Times, could not verify it independently.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO