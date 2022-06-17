Pinpoint Cafe Working On UTC Location

Pinpoint Cafe announced via social media that they’re in the process of setting up their fourth location. The La Jolla based cafe has filed for a permit to install a location amidst a bundle of corporate buildings in the UTC area.

The new property at 4830 Eastgate Mall is inland from their two coastal La Jolla cafe locations, Pinpoint also operates a cafe in Carmel Valley. Their new neighbors in UTC are primarily in the tech and biomedical fields.

The sister-owned cafe operated by Aline and Caroline Comenale specializes in community driven cafe service and grab and go meals. Alongside coffee, menu items include housemade sandwiches, breakfast burritos, avocado toasts, and acai bowls.

An opening date for UTC is yet to be announced. Stay tuned for updates by following Pinpoint Cafe on Instagram .

