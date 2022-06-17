ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Soccer fans explain why FIFA World Cup is important

By Bryant Maddrick
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fizUy_0gEMaphq00

The FIFA World Cup is coming to Kansas City in 2026 , and passion for the sport is easy to find in the metro.

El Padrino in Kansas City, Kansas, sells soccer jerseys representing countries all over the world .

Store owner Raul Villegas says more customers have been coming in looking for jerseys since the announcement was made Thursday that KC is one of 16 host cities .

Villegas explains why the event is so important.

“The mecca of soccer competition," he said. "It’s like you have the Super Bowl that’s for the soccer fanatics, that’s it. The World Cup is the highest, most competitive event you have."

Plus, he says Wyandotte County is full of diverse soccer spirit with fans from Central America, South America, Africa and Asia.

With extra excitement, he says he expects a boost in business from the event and plans to expand staff and store hours to meet demand.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL stadiums that will host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches

FIFA announced June 16 that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in North America. The games will be the first time since 2002 that multiple nations will provide host cities. Mexico will be hosting for the first time since 1986. The United States hosted in 1994. Canada gets its first crack at hosting the men’s tournament.
NFL
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy