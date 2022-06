Earlier this week, several Death Valley National Park visitors discovered the body of a man who had died near Zabriskie Point in the southeastern region of the park. The fellow visitors found the body of 67-year-old David Kelleher from Huntington Beach, CA, on Tuesday, June 14. Prior to the discovery, on June 8, a Death Valley National Park ranger took note of a single vehicle in the Zabriskie Point parking lot. Three days later, the ranger recognized that the car remained in the same spot. Even more alarming, the park had seen record temperatures of 123 degrees Fahrenheit during an intense heat wave.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO