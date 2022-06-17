Mass. reports 1,563 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths
The state also reported 457 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, June 17, 2022.
Newly reported cases: 1,563
Total confirmed cases: 1,748,276
Newly reported deaths: 8
Total confirmed deaths: 19,601
Newly reported tests: 34,034
Total tests: 45,696,082
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.62%
Hospitalized patients: 457
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 255
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 143
ICU patients: 34
Intubated patients: 14
MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Comments / 0