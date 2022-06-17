ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Hoover City Schools makes $2M investment in air-conditioned buses—details here

By Camille Womack
Bham Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hoover City Schools District Transportation Department has made a huge investment by purchasing 20 air-conditioned buses. Read on to learn more. According to ABC33/40, Hoover City Schools invested $2 million dollars...

bhamnow.com

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Tereshia Huffman, Alabama House of Representatives District 56

Political experience: Member, Birmingham Water Works board; field organizer for Mayor Randall Woodfin’s 2021 campaign. Professional experience: Previous community organizer for House District 60. Worked in the office of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, including in human resources and in human services; managed a streetcar project, worked on time-saving and information technology programs, secured funding for 350,000 meals for children during the summer. Worked in the office of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, where she led projects on water infrastructure and blight removal and started an urban garden food project. Worked in a child advocacy center, REV and KHA consulting. Has worked for Birmingham Promise as a student outreach coordinator since October.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Montevallo Main Street receives 2022 Main Street America accreditation

Montevallo Main Street has been designated an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous national performance standards during a highly successful year. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Hoover, AL
Alabama Traffic
Alabama Government
Hoover, AL
sylacauganews.com

Three Sylacauga firefighters graduate from Alabama Fire College’s recruit school

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. – After completing the required standards, three Sylacaugians are now officially-certified Alabama firefighters. Andrew McClain, Donnie Lester, and Shelby Byrd successfully made it through 400 hours of training approved by the Alabama Fire College and the National Fire Protection Association. The recruit school, hosted by the...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Work continues at Homewood apartment complex; 18 families relocated to hotel

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Work continues at a Homewood apartment complex, where structural safety concerns led to 18 families being relocated to a hotel. Valora at Homewood Apartments released the following statement about the situation on Thursday:. "Property Managers of Valora at Homewood Apartments continue to work diligently to ensure...
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Historic Alabama tower reopens to public after 20 years

The Flagg Mountain Tower has reopened to the public after 20 years of closure. Flagg Mountain is the southernmost Appalachian peak over 1,000 feet, located in the Weogufka State Forest in Coosa County, Alabama. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attended last week’s reopening ceremony. “It was a pleasure to visit Coosa...
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Truck hits power lines, causes large power outage in Alabaster

ALABASTER – More than 100 businesses and some residential areas were without electricity Thursday afternoon when a delivery truck struck a substation in Alabaster. The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. when a substation near Shelby Baptist Medical Center was struck. A representative with Alabama Power said some customers had...
ALABASTER, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Nearly 200 Attend First Juneteenth Empowerment Luncheon in Birmingham

Nearly 200 women from Birmingham and surrounding areas gathered Thursday at B&A Warehouse in downtown for the Inaugural Juneteenth Empowerment Luncheon hosted by Jefferson County District Judge Ruby Davis. “Juneteenth is a celebratory occasion. It marks the end of the ugliest part of America’s history. So today we are going...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
wtvy.com

Energy experts suggest keeping your thermostat at 78° in the summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s heating up! Which means your energy costs are probably going up. Alabama Power says there are a few things you can do to manage energy efficiency. Things like attic insulation and keeping your thermostat set to around 78 F can make a difference. The...
cahabasun.com

Garden homes, townhomes coming for Husky Parkway

Husky Parkway will soon be home to townhomes. The Trussville City Council on June 14 approved the rezoning of various Husky Parkway properties from agricultural to qualified garden residential, commercial and townhouses. Councilmembers Alan Taylor, Ben Short and Perry Cook voted for the rezoning, while councilmembers Lisa Bright and Jaime Melton Anderson voted against it.
TRUSSVILLE, AL

