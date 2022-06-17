Roseville's free concert series returns this weekend | Need to know

Roseville, Calif. – The warm weather arrives early in Northern California and that means outdoor concerts on tap at Downtown Roseville’s Town Square. Admission is free!. For those looking for a more low-key and casual alternative to large shows, the Downtown Roseville Concert series serves up some fun. From May through September, enjoy free music at the Town Square while grabbing a bite to eat or stopping by the beer garden for a cold one. Gates open at 6:30pm, concerts start at 7:30pm. No coolers, outside alcohol, smoking, glass or animals permitted.
