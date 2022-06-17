ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville's free concert series returns this weekend | Need to know

ABC10
ABC10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's Concerts on the Square is back at Vernon Street Town Square starting on Saturday, June 18. The concert is located at Vernon Street Town Square. Gates open...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Concerts on the Square 2022

Roseville, Calif. – The warm weather arrives early in Northern California and that means outdoor concerts on tap at Downtown Roseville’s Town Square. Admission is free!. For those looking for a more low-key and casual alternative to large shows, the Downtown Roseville Concert series serves up some fun. From May through September, enjoy free music at the Town Square while grabbing a bite to eat or stopping by the beer garden for a cold one. Gates open at 6:30pm, concerts start at 7:30pm. No coolers, outside alcohol, smoking, glass or animals permitted.
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Cal Expo fireworks show canceled

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The skies over Cal Expo will remain dark on the night of July 4 now that the fireworks show will not be happening for the third year in a row. “Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision that Cal Expo will be unable to host the annual fireworks show this year,” Cal Expo wrote on it’s website.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

The Sundial Splash community river float returns this weekend

REDDING, Calif.- The Sundial Splash is back after nearly two years because of the pandemic. You can expect to see dozens of people with their paddle boards, kayaks, and canoes paddling on the Sacramento River, and it's all to raise money for a good cause. They are starting at 10...
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Entertainment
ABC10

Shop local, support local for Fathers Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — COVID-19, supply chain issues, inflation, and online shopping have had a drastic impact on local stores and gift shops in Sacramento. Fathers Day is this Sunday, and here are some local stores to shop for all the Fathers Day necessities. "We've been around for almost 42...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento's Reagan mansion up for sale

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The famous house in East Sacramento that used to be owned by Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan is now up for sale, could you see yourself living in the luxury?. The house's address is 1341 45th St. in East Sacramento, home of the 'Fab 40s' and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Stockton garlic festival announces dates

A Stockton-based promoter who made waves with some Gilroyans when it announced it will be hosting its own garlic festival recently unveiled details of the event. The California Garlic Festival will be held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13-14. The Tony Noceti Group, which puts on events such as the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, described the garlic festival in a press release as a “wholesome, family fun event focused on local entertainment, community leadership, and the Valley’s vast agriculture.”
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Garth Brooks
iheart.com

Popular Folsom Rec Area Will Temporarily Undergo Name Change

In a Friday afternoon meeting, the State Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to rename a day-use area in the Folsom Lake Recreation Area from Negro Bar to "Black Miners Bar" in a temporary move before an official name change happens. The call to have this popular rec area undergo a name change is not new, but this is the first point of action by the commission to moving towards a name change after years of calls to do so. The commission says they are going to temporarily change the name while they start the process to find a new name for the area, which could take up to a year. Following this vote, research will be conducted to find a better suited name for the area.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

15 events this weekend in Northern California

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — If you think Ferris wheel rides, Fathers Day cookouts, or reptilian expos sound fun, that goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weather this weekend will be cooling down, reaching highs in the upper 70s and mid-80s with a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Matthew Oliver announces run for Rocklin City Council

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Local businessman Matthew Oliver has announced plans to run for Rocklin City Council. Oliver is the owner of House of Oliver in Roseville, Rocklin and Granite Bay, and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Oliver would not be running for a specific seat on the Rocklin...
ROCKLIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
CBS Sacramento

Cal Expo’s Fourth Of July Fireworks Show Canceled For 3rd Year In A Row; Staffing Shortage Blamed

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cal Expo is the latest to cancel their fireworks show again – and it’s for reasons beyond the pandemic. But fire officials worry this will only add to the number of illegal fireworks shows in residential areas. It’s the third year in a row the Fourth of July show won’t go on at Cal Expo. In an online statement, organizers said the pandemic has pressed pause on public events. “We are facing staffing and resource shortages that have created unexpected difficulties. Right now, the most important thing for Cal Expo is to focus our attention on the upcoming California State...
SACRAMENTO, CA
diablomag.com

One Fine Weekend in California Gold Country

The Old West lives on in Nevada City. Established in 1849 by outlaws and fortune seekers, this quaint stretch of California Gold Country exudes romance and charm. Comprised of century-old brick buildings and narrow streets, the entire downtown district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But this...
NEVADA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pixar
ABC10

Raley's O-N-E market opens in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new type of Raley's market is coming to Roseville and opens Thursday in the Plaza at Blue Oaks. The Raley's O-N-E Market is in west Roseville at the corner of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. O-N-E stands for organic nutrition education and focuses on ingredient transparency and minimally processed foods.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

WATCH: Woman saves kitten on side of Interstate 5 in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A kitten is safe after it got stuck on the middle of Interstate 5 in Stockton and his rescue was caught on dashcam footage. Kristan Turnbeaugh said she rescued the kitten she appropriately named Rumble Strip on Thursday night just before rush hour traffic hit. Video...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy