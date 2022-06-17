Beloit swimming pool won't open this weekend, Janesville pool hours crimped on Saturday

JANESVILLE

Janesville and Beloit’s parks and recreation departments are still fighting a numbers game that for now equals too few lifeguards.

The city of Janesville’s Rockport Pool will open for the season on Saturday, but that’s several days behind schedule. And a city parks official says hours for swimming will be crimped on Saturday as the city continues to grapple with a lifeguard shortage.

In an announcement, the city’s recreation division announced it is still actively recruiting and training more lifeguards, who are needed to run a full swimming schedule at the public pool on the city’s west side. The shortage affects the hours the pool can operate.

The Rockport Pool will be open next week on Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 7 p.m., but on Saturday, the pool’s hours are an abbreviated 3:30 to 7 p.m.

The recreation division said continued rolling staff shortages could spur further changes to the pool schedule.

Residents can stay up to speed by visiting the Rockport Pool’s Facebook page.

The Palmer Park wading pool, 2400 Palmer Dr., will be open on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Those who want to swim and splash have other options in Janesville for aquatic facilities, including the Riverside Park splash pad at 2600 Parkside Drive, The Bubbler at 65 S. River St. and Lions Beach, 1400 Palmer Drive.

BELOIT

In Beloit, despite the parks department starting recruitment for lifeguards in March, the city’s Krueger Pool will not open this weekend as the city had previously announced.

City of Beloit spokeswoman Sarah Lock said the the pool is still short on lifeguards and cashiers.

The city hasn’t formally committed to a new opening date, but Lock said it continues to recruit lifeguards and will reopen when “staffing levels allow for a safe operation of the pool.”