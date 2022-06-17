ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Beloit swimming pool won't open this weekend, Janesville pool hours crimped on Saturday

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGI3F_0gEMZGDI00

JANESVILLE

Janesville and Beloit’s parks and recreation departments are still fighting a numbers game that for now equals too few lifeguards.

The city of Janesville’s Rockport Pool will open for the season on Saturday, but that’s several days behind schedule. And a city parks official says hours for swimming will be crimped on Saturday as the city continues to grapple with a lifeguard shortage.

In an announcement, the city’s recreation division announced it is still actively recruiting and training more lifeguards, who are needed to run a full swimming schedule at the public pool on the city’s west side. The shortage affects the hours the pool can operate.

The Rockport Pool will be open next week on Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 7 p.m., but on Saturday, the pool’s hours are an abbreviated 3:30 to 7 p.m.

The recreation division said continued rolling staff shortages could spur further changes to the pool schedule.

Residents can stay up to speed by visiting the Rockport Pool’s Facebook page.

The Palmer Park wading pool, 2400 Palmer Dr., will be open on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Those who want to swim and splash have other options in Janesville for aquatic facilities, including the Riverside Park splash pad at 2600 Parkside Drive, The Bubbler at 65 S. River St. and Lions Beach, 1400 Palmer Drive.

BELOIT

In Beloit, despite the parks department starting recruitment for lifeguards in March, the city’s Krueger Pool will not open this weekend as the city had previously announced.

City of Beloit spokeswoman Sarah Lock said the the pool is still short on lifeguards and cashiers.

The city hasn’t formally committed to a new opening date, but Lock said it continues to recruit lifeguards and will reopen when “staffing levels allow for a safe operation of the pool.”

Comments / 3

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford blood center moves to new location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The area’s biggest blood donation center will move into a new home in Downtown Rockford. The Rock River Valley Blood Center will hold a ribbon cutting Monday morning at its brand new location on Longwood Street. That is just next door from where it is now on 6th Street. The 8,700 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Government
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Janesville, WI
Government
nbc15.com

Beloit ‘celebrates progress’ on Juneteenth weekend

Hundreds of naked bikers rode through James Madison Park as part of the clothing-optional event that’s held in cities all over the world. The Village of Cooksville celebrated the small community’s 180th birthday on Saturday. Madison community celebrates Black resilience during Juneteenth weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What is the best burger joint in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large amount of Americans love a good burger. In fact, it is the most popular dish in the country, according to TasteAtlas. Hundreds, maybe even thousands, of restaurants across the U.S. grill up some tasty burgers, but like most foods, some are better than others. Find a list below of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Motorcycle accident on Rockford’s 22nd Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorcycle accident in Rockford resulted in the police asking residents to avoid the area. It happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of 600 22nd Street, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were investigating a single vehicle personal injury accident involving a mototrcycle. The department asked residents to avoid […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Town of Argyle man found dead in Pecatonica river

ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of an 80-year-old man from Lafayette County was found floating in the Pecatonica River on Saturday morning. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication Center responded to a call of a body in the river Saturday morning. Authorities have identifed the man as John Michael Flanagan. His body was found in the water near the boat dock on West Milwaukee Street.
ARGYLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Lifeguards#Parks And Recreation#Janesville Janesville#The Rockport Pool#Palmer Dr
wglr.com

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

Colligan’s vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a family member’s home later that day with his phone and wallet still inside. Crews searched the Little Wolf River to try to find his body. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release he had been...
ROYALTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nbc15.com

MPD: SUV crashes into Madison home early Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An allegedly stolen SUV crashed into a Madison home early Friday morning, according to Madison Police. Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Rowley Drive shortly before 4:30 a.m., where they discovered the vehicle was empty. They realized it was likely the vehicle was stolen...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

14-year-old boy found dead at Nature’s Villa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old boy was found dead after his body was recovered from a pond at Nature’s Villa in the Town of Sullivan Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that on Saturday evening, the Sherriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call from Nature’s Villa that stated that a swimmer had gone under the water’s surface and couldn’t be located.
SULLIVAN, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County Medical Examiner identifies man killed on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the individual from the City of Madison death investigation that happened at an apartment complex on Madison’s east side on June 12. The man was identified as 23-year-old Trevon M. Davis-Williams, who was a resident of Dodgeville, WI. Madison...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Brunch better at diner-style East Johnson Family Restaurant

I use my own social media for black cats and blurry theater programs, but I do follow a lot of food people. I like the behind the scenes stuff, and I enjoy a good rant. One cook I follow recently posted an impassioned defense of a timeless institution. “Why is...
MADISON, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy