Two 23-year-old men are facing charges for shooting at a family's car and blocking their way as they tried to take their child to the hospital. It happened June 12th at I-70 and 13th Street around 2:30 a.m. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says Noah Miller and Nicholas Benkowich were in a car doing stunts in the middle of the interstate as part of a “side show”.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO