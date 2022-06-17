EC man charged with communicating threats

Elizabeth City Police

Terrance Shawn Campbell, 27, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Major McNeal Raynor, 63, of the 1220 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 14 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.

Kristin Wade, 35, of the 600 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,500 secured bond.

Phillip Andrew McPherson, 29, of the 1380 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh, was arrested June 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of impaired driving DWI. He was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.

Currituck Sheriff

Charles Leroy Thomas IV, 44, of the 1200 block of Raleigh St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 28 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of failure to return rental property. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.

Erlin Yomar Majano, 26, of the 13000 block of Whisonant Court, Herndon, Virginia, was arrested May 31 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle, driving while impaired and speeding. He was released on a $1,750 unsecured bond.

George Avery Schackelford Jr., 34, of the 100 block of Walnut Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 29 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana in Dare County. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $250 secured bond.

Thomas Harding, 30, of the 40 block of Douglas Ave., Concord, was arrested June 2 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.

Jordan Pierce Westberry, 25, of the 700 block of Remington Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 2 and charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger and two counts of speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.

Currituck Sheriff

Jennifer Ann Cheesbrough, 53, of the 100 block of Snowden Crossing Drive, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons June 6 for cyberstalking.

Scott Saufley Leavel Jr., 31, of the 100 block of Kordol Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested June 6 and charged with failure to appear in Dare County court as required and a probation violation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $52,000 secured bond.

Skyler Benjamin Haislip, 37, of the 100 block of Meads Road, Shawboro, was arrested June 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor.

Clinton Louis Roberts, 38, of the 8600 Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested June 7 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic hold.

Troyce Matthew Stone, 22, of the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills, was arrested June 7 and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and a probation violation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.

Juan Carlos Sanchez Torres, 31, of the 400 block of Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 7 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.

Joseph Diamantis Kampanis, 19, of the 500 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 7 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.