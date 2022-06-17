ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59 helps Midwest and Gleaners as part of corporate Founder’s Day effort

By Alia Blackburn
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSLIx_0gEMYGFV00

INDIANAPOLIS — At Midwest Food Bank, it’s another day of all hands on deck and working together to help feed hungry Hoosiers.

Marcie Luhigo, Midwest Food Bank’s executive director, said the need is only rising among its partner pantries.

Midwest Food Bank seeking volunteers, donations as need rises by 28%

“Some of the pantries are saying the rise is 25 percent,” she said.

As inflation continues to rise, impacting the costs of necessities, like food and gas, families throughout the state are turning to food banks and pantries for relief.

Meanwhile, those same agencies, like Midwest, are also feeling the pinch.

“We are paying now $500 more per fill up,” said Luhigo. “When you multiply that over a month, and possibly several months this year, that’s a lot of costs that we didn’t budget for and didn’t expect.”

“We obviously budget for what we would consider normal, incremental increases in fuel,” she added, “but right now, this is just something that we’ve not seen.”

Gleaners Food Bank has its own filling station for its fleet of trucks that deliver and pick up food across its 21 counties. Just last week, organizers said the cost to refill was significant.

“What we paid last week was $20,000 more than what we paid a year ago at the same time,” said Treva Burgess, manager of community engagement. “Every dollar that we have to spend extra on something like that, that’s a dollar that we’re not able to put towards food.”

Gleaners, like Midwest, is also trying to deal with the rising costs by cutting corners and stretching dollars where they can.

“When inflation, and when the increased gas prices, the increased food prices, are affecting people at this level, it’s also affecting our abilities,” said Burgess.

Every year, FOX59 partners with Gleaners and Midwest to “Pack The Pantries”, showing the need, firsthand, of Hoosiers needing help and the impact these agencies have in providing it.

FOX59 volunteers at Gleaners, Midwest for Founder’s Day of Caring

Thursday and Friday, our station chose to partner once again with both organizations as part of our corporate parent’s Founder’s Day of Caring, which celebrates 26 years of its service. The annual tradition allows our station, and sister stations across the country, to commemorate the occasion by volunteering with local charities of choice.

On Thursday, our volunteers helped sort and scan more than 2,000 food items at Gleaners. Organizers said the total amount of work done Thursday will help provide more than 4,500 meals to the community.

Friday, Midwest Food Bank shared volunteers helped repackage 3,300 pounds worth of snacks and prepared 1,500 Hope Packs, or meal kits.

Organizers said the totals are a reminder that it takes a village to help our communities thrive. Gleaners said that’s especially true during the summer months as more volunteers are needed to help service their mobile distributions.

“We use more volunteers in the summer than we do any other time of the year,” said Burgess. “Where we might say use 300 or so volunteers a week just for day to day operations, during the summer it’s a little bit higher.. Maybe closer to 400 volunteers a week are needed.”

To get involved, Burgess said it doesn’t have to mean just volunteering or donating, you can also advocate by spreading the word on social media.

For opportunities to help, or to get connected to services through either agency, visit Gleaners or Midwest Food Bank’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Here's a list of 2022 Juneteenth events planned in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Juneteenth is the nation's newest federal holiday. It recognizes the day when the last enslaved people in Texas learned they were free on June 19, 1865. The United States celebrated its first federally-recognized Juneteenth in 2021 after President Joe Biden signed a bill creating Juneteenth National Independence Day. It became the nation's 12th federal holiday -- the first one added since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Midwest Food Bank seeking volunteers, donations as need rises by 28%

INDIANAPOLIS — Inflation and gas prices mean more Hoosier families are feeling stretched thin. Food banks and second-hand stores are seeing an increase in foot traffic but fewer donations.  It’s no surprise families are trying to make decisions about balancing the cost of their utilities, rent increases, gas prices and groceries. “Everyone is feeling a pinch,” said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Long’s Bakery celebrates generations of sweet success

It’s been THE sweet spot for donut lovers in central Indiana for almost 70 years. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman shows us how Long’s Bakery is continuing to cash in on the dough and some changes in the works.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Reader’s Digest names Bru Burger the best burger in Indiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Hoosiers and hamburgers. Some things just go together, like people in Indiana and a juicy burger. The burger is a dish that evokes Americana, and in Indiana, we like them both thick and thin; plain and loaded with non-traditional toppings like peanut butter; fried on the griddle and […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
New Pittsburgh Courier

Children’s Museum apologizes for Juneteenth salad

Jackson Moon has been visiting the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis regularly since 2019 with their three children. They always eat from the cafeteria, Moon said. On a recent visit, Moon said they noticed a watermelon salad and wanted to try it but decided to wait until next time. When they returned June 3, they said they were shocked to see a “Juneteenth Watermelon Salad” and immediately posted a picture to social media.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana offers affordable summer activities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With beautiful weather on the way this weekend, we wanted to highlight opportunities for free or affordable family fun. From walks around the Downtown Canal to daily entertainment in the afternoon on Monument Circle, Hoosiers can enjoy a break from the ordinary without spending a dime. “You don’t have to come downtown […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
panoramanow.com

Car Shows in Northwest Indiana

Susie Young Baxter, CEO, has published PanoramaNOW Magazine for 31 years. Her hobbies are Camping, Boating, Hiking, Nature, Gardening and Outdoor Activities. She is an Artist, Graphic Designer, an Avid Seamstress, Dabbles in Homemade Crafts and Landscaping. Since her Father was a Health Teacher, she also likes homeopathic Health Solutions. Since blogging started over 10 years ago, PanoramaNow has been added to Newsbreak – a national news affiliate.
cbs4indy.com

Indiana organizations receive $35 million in public health grants

INDIANAPOLIS – Grants totaling $35 million are being distributed across Indiana to help make communities healthier. The Health Issues and Challenges grants focus on several areas impacting Hoosiers’ health, from access to fresh food and proper nutrition to tobacco use and lead exposure. Volunteers from Gleaners Food Bank...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Banks#Volunteers#Food Prices#Charity#Hoosiers#Midwest Food Bank#Gleaners Food Bank
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Hoosiers celebrate freedom with Juneteenth weekend festivals

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday is Juneteenth. It commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S after the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free more than 150 years ago. Juneteenth weekend is all about celebrating freedom for all Americans. While some people may still be learning about this federal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTHR

City to offer free summer pool passes as temperatures soar

INDIANAPOLIS — As summer temperatures rise, more people will start to visit Indy Parks' pools, causing them to reach full capacity quickly. The parks department is giving free pool passes to Indianapolis residents and providing other programs at the parks. Pools have different capacity numbers and other influences cause...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Home prices in Indiana: Here are the fastest-growing cities

(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Indiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 611 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

Indiana Democrats confirm slate of statewide candidates, unveil 2022 priorities

Indiana Democrats unveiled their party platform for 2022 while formally selecting their statewide nominees Saturday. The Indiana Democratic Party confirmed a platform that focused on improving voter turnout, public education, workers rights and Indiana’s overall health. Chair Mike Schmul said Indiana’s place at the bottom for those measures is largely because of two decades of Republican leadership.
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

Ex-Domino's Pizza worker sues chain

A Lafayette man has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the company that owns about nine Domino's Pizza stores in Indiana, saying the company's delivery drivers are not fairly compensated for expenses in violation of federal wage and hour laws. Christopher Anderson worked for a local Domino's store from August...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy