ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana offers affordable summer activities

By Courtney Crown
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pc7YZ_0gEMYDbK00

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With beautiful weather on the way this weekend, we wanted to highlight opportunities for free or affordable family fun.

From walks around the Downtown Canal to daily entertainment in the afternoon on Monument Circle, Hoosiers can enjoy a break from the ordinary without spending a dime.

“You don’t have to come downtown and spend lots of money, obviously there’s times to park but you know, we also encourage people to ride IndyGo,” Bob Schultz, President of Downtown Indy Inc. , said. “There’s several lines that come in and out of downtown.”

The Shannon Family owns one of the u-pick flower farms in the area; theirs is located in Crawfordsville. You can pick a bucket of flowers for $30 or a kids bucket for $5.

“Kids have a specific row which is cheaper for the kids rather than picking some of the more expensive flowers you could say, and then you have the opportunity to feed some of our goats, and see our guineas and chickens and play with the cats while you are out at the farm,” Sophia Shannon said.

Visit Indiana advertises many activities that will stretch your dollar.

“You really can’t beat the Indiana State Parks system,” Kyle Johnson, Director of Visitor Conversion at the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, said. “It’s about $7 admission for an entire carload of people.”

Or, a drive-in theater is another affordable option.

“A great way to bring a whole carload of people in, check out some new movies,” Johnson said. “Tibbs Drive-In is here in Indianapolis, the Canary Creek outdoor cinema is in Franklin.”

Johnson also points out there are three minor league baseball teams in Indiana, where tickets are less than $30.

“When I’m talking to people about all the great things to do in Indiana, a lot of people have no idea all of the things you can do,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103GBF

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Here's a list of 2022 Juneteenth events planned in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Juneteenth is the nation's newest federal holiday. It recognizes the day when the last enslaved people in Texas learned they were free on June 19, 1865. The United States celebrated its first federally-recognized Juneteenth in 2021 after President Joe Biden signed a bill creating Juneteenth National Independence Day. It became the nation's 12th federal holiday -- the first one added since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Another heat wave on its way to Indiana first week of summer

INDIANAPOLIS – All sunshine all day long makes for perfect Father’s Day weather in Indiana! After we wrap this weekend up, however, it’s back to the heat for the first week of summer!. Father’s Day planner. 3 record-breaking weather days. Last week, we ended up breaking...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Crawfordsville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
FOX59

Reader’s Digest names Bru Burger the best burger in Indiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Hoosiers and hamburgers. Some things just go together, like people in Indiana and a juicy burger. The burger is a dish that evokes Americana, and in Indiana, we like them both thick and thin; plain and loaded with non-traditional toppings like peanut butter; fried on the griddle and […]
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Sign at Indiana Campground Features Hilariously Specific Bathroom Instructions

Bathrooms today are getting more and more high-tech. You never know when you will encounter an auto-activated toilet, sink, soap dispenser, or paper towel dispenser of some kind. There have been times when I thought I might need instructions to make some of those things work. You would expect to see fancy, smancy bathroom appliances - and maybe even instructions - in a fancy, smancy bathroom. I would think that one would NOT expect to need instructions while using the bathroom at a campground - apparently, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) thinks differently.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Party in the back: State fair event seeks next great mullet

INDIANAPOLIS – Business in the front. Party in the back. Have an amazing mullet or know someone who does? The Indiana State Fair wants to see it! A qualifying event for the USA Mullet Championships will take place at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 2 p.m. on July 30, 2022. First prize is $500 plus Pit […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Schultz
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Zoo Says G’Day to Kangaroo Exhibit

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Kangaroos and cockatoos have arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo. Kangaroo Crossing, the zoo’s first kangaroo exhibit, opens Saturday. 13 kangaroos acquired from zoos in Nashville and Cleveland will share space with 10 cockatoos — and with you. Like the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, the 13-thousand-square-foot enclosure doesn’t have barriers, but is designed for visitors to walk through and see the kangaroos up close. The kangaroos may hop across a visitors’ walkway, or pause long enough for you to pet them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
speedsport.com

The 1964 Hurtubise Roadster

I recently had the pleasure of reminiscing with my uncle, Pete Hurtubise. He recalled fondly those days of working with my dad (Jim), with much emphasis on the 1964 Indianapolis car. It was an innovative car they believed gave them a legitimate shot at an Indianapolis 500 victory. Uncle Pete...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

Police: Southern Indiana man promised pools, scammed nearly $100,000

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police say a southern Indiana man has scammed people out of nearly $100,000 by promising to build pools. According to investigators, Cameron Reas got $25,000 from a Floyd County man, the same amount from a Jeffersonville woman, and $50,000 from a Sellersburg man. Allen Chrisman says...
SELLERSBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Hoosiers#Downtown Indy Inc
panoramanow.com

Car Shows in Northwest Indiana

Susie Young Baxter, CEO, has published PanoramaNOW Magazine for 31 years. Her hobbies are Camping, Boating, Hiking, Nature, Gardening and Outdoor Activities. She is an Artist, Graphic Designer, an Avid Seamstress, Dabbles in Homemade Crafts and Landscaping. Since her Father was a Health Teacher, she also likes homeopathic Health Solutions. Since blogging started over 10 years ago, PanoramaNow has been added to Newsbreak – a national news affiliate.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

FSSA encourages Hoosiers to participate in survey to measure addiction treatment, recovery resources in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of the Recovery Capital Index, designed to measure the sum of resources necessary for an individual to initiate and sustain recovery from addiction and to help track the overall recovery capital of the state and communities.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Westfield teen launches lawn care business

Jonah Papacek started his own lawn care business after several years of cutting his family’s grass and observing professional lawn care. The 13-year-old Westfield resident launched Jonah’s Lawn Service in 2021 and brought in about $2,000 in profits. At the end of this season, he expects his profits to be around $4,000 or $5,000.
WESTFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WTHR

City to offer free summer pool passes as temperatures soar

INDIANAPOLIS — As summer temperatures rise, more people will start to visit Indy Parks' pools, causing them to reach full capacity quickly. The parks department is giving free pool passes to Indianapolis residents and providing other programs at the parks. Pools have different capacity numbers and other influences cause...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Maintaining a cool home

INDIANAPOLIS — We know that more hot weather is coming and we are crossing our fingers in the hope our air conditioners can keep up. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some steps to maintain the HVAC system and keep the cool air flowing even during record heat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy