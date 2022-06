Anyone who knows me knows that I love going all out on holidays. My birthday is on Valentine’s Day, and for the third year in a row I dyed my hair a shade of either pink or red paired with a matching outfit, matching nails, and matching make-up⁠ — the works! Juneteenth is certainly no different. In fact, I’m even more inclined to celebrate because this holiday holds a lot of weight for me as a Black American.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO