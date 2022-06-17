ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FC Tulsa parts ways with head coach Michael Nsien

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
FC Tulsa is parting ways with Head Coach Michael Nsien, the club announced Friday.

Nsien has been the head coach of the USL Championship franchise since 2018. The club says they chose not to renew his contract but will honor the amount of money left on it.

“We never take a change in personnel lightly, and this decision was an especially difficult one because of how much respect we have for Mike,” said FC Tulsa owner Ryan Craft. “However, we at FC Tulsa aspire to compete for championships year in and year out. As stewards of this franchise, it’s our responsibility to ensure we are keeping FC Tulsa on that path. We thank Mike for always representing the city and this franchise with integrity and passion and know that he will have nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

FC Tulsa says they plan to begin a global coaching search for Nsien's replacement. Donovan Rickets will take over as interim head coach until that replacement is picked.

Nsien finished with a 31-39-25 record since being named head coach. Despite two-straight playoff appearances, Nsien's side is off to a 4-3-8 start this season, sitting six points out of the playoffs.

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
