Tallahassee, FL

Dump the Pump: StarMetro offers free public transportation this Friday

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
On Friday, public transportation system StarMetro is offering free bus rides to celebrate National Dump the Pump Day, encouraging citizens to forego their cars.

The StarMetro buses are offering access to free Wi-Fi, which will allow individuals to catch up on social media during their ride.

Reportedly, StarMetro has provided nearly 3.1 million trips throughout Tallahassee per year.

To find out about routes near you or plan transportation trips visit Talgov.com/StarMetro .

