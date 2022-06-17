ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Lost Minnesota Teen Found With BAC Over Legal Limit In Unlocked Car In Central PA: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A 17-year-old from Minnesota has been hospitalized after they were found drunk in an unlocked car in central Pennsylvania, police say.

The teen was spotted by Northern Lancaster County Regional police while they were investigating trespassing in progress.

The young man was found asleep in the back seat of the unlocked car, according to the release.

“It was determined the child had a BAC of .111 percent and was lost since he was visiting a relative in the area and became disoriented due to his intoxicated state,” police say. “The child was transported by EMS to a local hospital for evaluation and care.”

It is unknown if the teen’s relative was located.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX43.com

1 injured in York County nightclub shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police is investigating a shooting outside a York County nightclub that sent one person to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday. Police were dispatched to Banana Max on the 2600 block of Eastern Boulevard around 1:44 a.m. and found a man...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

False active shooter social media post leads to lockdown in Chester County

A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg, Chester County The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
local21news.com

Two teens killed, one person taken to hospital in Lancaster County accident, police say

Lancaster County, PA — Police say two teens were killed in a single vehicle accident in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. Authorities say it happened just after 11:00 AM on the 1500 block of Springville Road (PA Route 897). According to authorities a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by 15-year-old Roxanne Wilson of Mohton, Berks Co., left the road and hit a tree in the area of the vehicle's windshield.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to Cumberland County motorcycle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The coroner’s office has responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on PA 114 in Cumberland County. According to Cumberland County dispatch, the crash involving a motorcycle happened just before 8 p.m. 511PA shows the crash happened westbound between Woods Drive and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Social media argument turns physical in Lancaster County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A social media argument turned into a physical altercation and led to the arrest of two Lancaster County individuals on Friday, June 10 in Upper Allen Township. According to the Upper Allen Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Central Pennsylvania#Bac#Ems
WGAL

Juvenile shot and killed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police said a juvenile was shot and killed on Saturday in Harrisburg. Police responded to a call for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. It happened on the first block of North 16th Street. Police said officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two teenagers killed in crash in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, June 18. According to East Earl Township Police, a 15-year-old girl from Mohnton, Berks County was driving a 2021 Chevy Equinox and traveling north in the 1500 block of Springville Road, also known as PA Route 897 at 11:10 a.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of the windshield.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

False active shooter social media post causes community stir in Chester County

PARKESBURG—A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg. The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Police investigate Dollar Tree robbery in Lancaster County

Lancaster County, PA — Ephrata Police are investigating the robbery of the Dollar Tree store in the 300 Block of North Reading Road, Ephrata Borough. Police responded Saturday evening just before 9:30pm for the report of a man with a gun who possibly may still be in the store.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Possible Fatal Crash Reported In Carroll County

A possible fatal crash was reported overnight in Carroll County. Unconfirmed reports say the incident occurred on the 2400 block of Manchester Road sometime after 4 a.m. Sunday, June 19. State police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
local21news.com

One injured in York nightclub shooting, police say

York County, PA — Police in York County say they are investigating after a shooting at a night club left one person injured. According to police they were called to Banana Max on the 2000 block of Eastern Boulevard just before 2:00 AM on Saturday, June 18. Police say...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Missing teen in Dauphin County

A teen has been reported missing in Dauphin County. Susquehanna Township police received a report that 17-year-old Jamel Jackson has been missing since June 9. If you have any information about Jamel or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Susquehanna Township police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Filipino Government Attorney Shot Dead In Philadelphia Uber With Mom

A 36-year-old government attorney from the Philippines was shot in the head and killed during a trip to Philadelphia this weekend, the country's consulate general confirmed. John Albert Laylo was in the back of an Uber with his mom when nearly 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Employees injured during armed Ephrata robbery

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Employees at an Ephrata Dollar Tree store were injured during an armed robbery on Saturday night. Police responded to the 300 block of North Reading Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for a reported man with a gun inside the store. Officers arrived to find the man had already fled with cash through the back service door.
EPHRATA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
296K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy