ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Paramount Global Sees Upfront Volume Rise for CBS Primetime

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0g8X_0gEMXdOJ00

Click here to read the full article.

The hottest place to be in TV may not be traditional television, but Paramount Global was able to make the medium seem pretty cool.

Despite a shaky economy and heightened interest in streaming video, Paramount Global expects to generate more advertising dollars for the CBS primetime schedule than it did last year.  The company has largely completed its upfront sales negotiations, according to a person familiar with the matter, and is expecting to see advance advertising commitments rise by at least 10%, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company also expects advance ad commitments to  rise for digital venues like Pluto and Paramount Plus.

In 2021, CBS may have seen its primetime commitments total between $2.03 billion and $2.64 billion, according to Variety estimates , compared with $2.03 billion and $2.51 billion in 2020. If volume were to rise at least 10%, it’s possible that CBS could have secured between $2.23 billion and $2.9 billion for the CBS primetime schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The nation’s big TV networks are trying to lock in ad deals for their next programming season as Madison Avenue keeps its eye on a slumping stock market and worries about the prospect of a recession. NBCUniversal earlier this week said its upfront volume was “comparable” to what it secured next year, while the CW recently wrapped its upfront sales with gains in digital but primetime volume that was flat with 2021. U.S. TV networks try to sell the bulk of their commercial time for their next programming cycle as part of this annual market.

With the economy worrying Madison Avenue, the networks have not pressed too hard for the massive increases in CPMs, or the cost of reaching 1,000 viewers, that they sought last year. Paramount Global sought CPM increases of between 8% and 9%, according to people familiar with recent discussions, for both broadcast and cable inventory. Last year, with advertisers eager to spend following the shutdown required by the coronavirus pandemic, the networks pushed for CPM rates of between 16% and 22%

Paramount’s CPM strategy was key to its volume haul, this person says. The company tried to tuck just underneath the increases sought by its main rivals, in a bid to drive more commitments for its programming. CBS boasts some of TV’s most-watched programs, including “NCIS,” “FBI,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Equalizer” and “Young Sheldon,” and media agencies saw an opportunity to nab big audiences for their advertising clients without having to capitulate to higher CPM increases elsewhere. The company was also able to use the success of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to drive ad deals, and saw volume rise in every daypart.

In recent remarks, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said the company had noticed  “some of our competition doing some things, that were probably too aggressive on the linear pricing side because we’ve seen agencies add digital volume as the upfronts gone up. So, I’m very happy with that… We’re pleased with the outcome. And I think you will see us do very well on share coming out of this.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sylvester Stallone, Star of ‘Tulsa King,’ Steals the Show at Paramount+ U.K. Launch

Click here to read the full article. Whatever you do, don’t ask Sylvester Stallone — Mr. Stallone to journalists everywhere — to read off a teleprompter. Stallone stole the show at the Paramount+ U.K. launch on Monday, where the star of mob drama “Tulsa King,” faced with a teleprompter like his fellow actors in attendance, went dramatically off-piste and opted to “speak from the heart” for 10 minutes, delightfully throwing a wrench in an otherwise perfectly curated showcase. “I’m not going to read that. I’m not,” boomed Stallone to cheers from the audience of around 200. “I’m going to read from the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Squid Game,’ Samsung and Apple Top YouTube’s 2022 Ad Global Leaderboard

Click here to read the full article. The original “Squid Game” trailer took the green light all the way to a spot on YouTube’s top 10 ads leaderboard for the last 12 months. Coming in at No. 5 on the YouTube global ad ranking, Netflix’s “Squid Game” Season 1 trailer, released Sept. 1, 2021, has nearly 50 million views to date. Among the YouTube top 10, it registered the most likes with almost 850,000. Netflix has greenlit a second season of the violent South Korean drama and last week released a Season 2 teaser trailer. YouTube released the rankings Monday, timed for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Obamas’ Higher Ground Inks First-Look Deal With Audible After Ending Spotify Pact

Click here to read the full article. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are going into business with Audible, the Amazon-owned audio storytelling platform. Audible set an exclusive, multiyear and global first-look production deal with Higher Ground, the Obamas’ media company, covering multiple audio projects. The slate of Higher Ground’s shows for Audible “will reflect the companies’ shared mission to tell meaningful and entertaining stories that elevate diverse voices and experiences,” according to the announcement. The companies didn’t provide details on what forthcoming audio projects may be in the works. The Higher Ground originals produced under the deal won’t be exclusively available...
POTUS
Variety

Kidoodle Streamer Receives Investment From TriWest Capital Partners

Click here to read the full article. Kidoodle, the children’s streaming service that bills itself as a safe environment for young viewers as well as advertisers, has received an equity investment from Canada’s TriWest Capital Partners. The deal values the 10-year-old digital media firm based in Calgary at $465 million and brings its fundraising total to date to $62 million. Kidoodle offers a bundle of subscription streaming channels that feature content hand-selected to be appropriate for impressionable young minds. It also has ad-supported tiers that promise to offer a carefully controlled environment for age-appropriate advertising. Kidoodle, owned by A Parent Media Co.,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Stephen Colbert
Variety

Pamela Levine Named Head of Marketing at Disney Branded TV, National Geographic Content

Click here to read the full article. Former HBO chief marketing officer Pamela Levine has been tapped as the new head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content. Levine, who is replacing the recently exited Jayanta Jenkins, will lead an integrated internal agency across brand and creative marketing, strategy, publicity, media planning, digital/social, events, talent relations and awards, supporting content created for Disney+, as well as the Disney and National Geographic-branded linear networks, per Disney General Entertainment. In her new role, which she will begin June 27, Levine will jointly report to Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis and...
BUSINESS
Variety

Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall Divorcing After Six Years of Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are divorcing after six years of marriage. The 91-year-old media mogul and the 65-year-old model tied the knot in 2016. It was Murdoch’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker, from 1956 to 1967. Hall had been married to Mick Jagger, the rock star and lead singer of the Rolling Stones. During the marriage, Murdoch orchestrated the sale of most of 21st Century Fox to The Walt Disney Company in 2019 in a deal...
NFL
Variety

Kevin Costner Wants to Split His Western Epic ‘Horizon’ Into Four Movies (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Costner has big plans for his long-awaited fourth directorial effort “Horizon,” an epic western that’s going into production at the end of August. The “Yellowstone” star told Variety that the project, which is housed with Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, is being planned as “four different movies” and that “about every three months, they’ll come out.” “They’re all different films that all connect, so you’re watching a saga of these storylines that are happening,” said the actor, who was in London doing press for the U.K. launch of Paramount+. Costner said the film is...
MOVIES
Variety

How Bob the Drag Queen Hid His 11-Year-Old Niece in His Wig for ‘We’re Here’ Reveal

Click here to read the full article. The standout Selma, Ala., episode of “We’re Here” not only brings Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela to the city, but also takes a deep dive into the history of the civil rights movement, examining the intersectionality and vulnerability. During the episode, Bob the Drag Queen also pulls off one of the most iconic wig reveals in the history of drag — by hiding his 11-year-old niece inside his wig. As Bob dances to Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair,” the wig comes off and reveals his the young girl as his dancing sidekick. It...
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Cbs#Paramount Pictures#Tv Networks#Primetime#Pluto And Paramount Plus
Variety

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’ at Paramount+ Renamed ‘1923’

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” prequel at Paramount+ is taking a trip back in time. It was announced Monday that the prequel series “1932” will now instead be known as “1923” and will take place in the new titular year as opposed to the former. Per the new logline, “1923” focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. The show will also...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

The Chicks Postpone More Tour Dates After Natalie Maines’ Vocal Problems Halt Concert

Click here to read the full article. The Chicks have postponed three more tour dates to give singer Natalie Maines “vocal rest” after she stopped a concert a half-hour in Sunday night in Indianapolis. “As a result of strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest, the Chicks are forced to postpone the following shows,” the band announced on social media, listing the cities of Clarkston, MI, Noblesville, IN and Cincinnatti, OH, all of which have new dates listed for late September or early October. Tour update. #CHX2022 pic.twitter.com/ClHTWUaWsC — The Chicks (@thechicks) June 20, 2022 This makes four shows to date that are being or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Variety

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Paramount+ Series Casts Dana Delany (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Dana Delany has joined the cast of “Tulsa King” opposite Sylvester Stallone at Paramount+, Variety has learned exclusively. Stallone leads the series, with other cast members including Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund. The show follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a...
MOVIES
Variety

Drake Defends ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ From Critics: ‘It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet’

Click here to read the full article. Last Friday, Drake surprised the world with his seventh studio album “Honestly, Nevermind.” Since its release, the 14-track album has garnered mixed reviews, with some expressing disappointment over the pulsing dance music that Drake decided to roll out in favor of his more familiar hip-hop. But it seems Drake couldn’t care less about disapproving first impressions. As reported by Complex, a video of Drake talking about the album’s mixed reception during what seems to be an album release party has been circulating the internet. In the dimly lit video, Drake says, “It’s all good...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Batman Unburied’ Podcast Renewed for Season 2 at Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The “Batman Unburied” story will continue. Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC announced the Season 2 renewal of the hit series. Season 1 of “Batman Unburied” starred Winston Duke and Hasan Minhaj as Bruce Wayne/Batman and The Riddler, respectively; for now, it’s unconfirmed whether they will reprise those roles. “Batman Unburied” premiered globally on May 3 with eight adaptations of the original English-language script for Brazil, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, India and Indonesia. The series quickly rose to the top of Spotify’s podcast charts globally, claiming the No. 1 spot in 11 markets for...
TV SERIES
Variety

Banijay’s Head of Scripted Lars Blomgren on Alex de la Iglesia, Co-Production, Ramping Up in Spanish-Speaking Markets

Click here to read the full article. In late April, Banijay Iberia moved waves by taking an equity stake in Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang’s Pokeespsie Films, with the aim of scaling up on its Spanish-language high-end original series and fiction production. Via Shine Iberia, Banijay is also producing biopic “Bosé,” one of VIS’ biggest Spanish-language plays for Paramount Plus, about singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé. Best known for its entertainment formats – though it does own Barcelona’s Diagonal TV, producer of hit Netflix historical sagas “Cathedral of the Sea” and “Heirs to the Land” and DLO Producciones, behind “Tell Me Who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nia Vardalos Announces ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Is Filming Now in Greece

Click here to read the full article. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” has started filming in Athens, Greece. The franchise’s writer and star Nia Vardalos made the announcement on her  Instagram page, and she also revealed that she is directing this third installment. The film will mark Vardalos’ next feature directorial outing after 2009’s “I Hate Valentine’s Day.” “We are in Greece filming ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ and thank you for all the lovely messages of just waiting,” Vardalos said. The director’s caption added:”Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus!” Vardalos wrote in the post’s caption....
MOVIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Reality Competition Program – Watch Out for Lizzo’s Amazon Prime Video Series at the Emmys

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Spin Master Entertainment, Company Behind ‘PAW Patrol,’ Announces ‘Vida the Vet’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Spin Master Entertainment, the production company behind children’s franchises “Paw Patrol” and “Bakugan,” has a new character coming to the party. Variety has learned exclusively of the launch of “Vida the Vet,” which follows a preteen as she cares for a community of animals. The animated series will premiere in the fall of 2023 on BBC’s CBeebies and BBC iPlayer in the U.K., as well as Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse and StackTV in Canada. Other international broadcasting partners, including a distributor in the U.S., will be announced at a later date. Vida, who is 10 years...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

WarnerMedia Discovery Access Unveils New Music Supervisor Program

Click here to read the full article. WarnerMedia Discovery Access has announced a new program seeking aspiring music supervisors from historically underrepresented communities. Titled the Warner Bros. Discovery Access Music Supervisor Program (naturally enough), it will provide access to training and experience within the world of TV and film music supervision. Upon completion of the master classes, the group will have an opportunity to shadow a WBD music supervisor on a show or feature, through a partnership with HBO, HBO Max, WBTV and Warner Bros. Pictures. Applications for the six-month program begin today (June 21). The course will cover a range of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Quiver Distribution Buys Relationship Drama ‘The Wheel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Quiver Distribution has acquired “The Wheel,” a relationship drama about a young couple on the brink of divorce. That film is from Steve Pink, the co-writer of “High Fidelity” and the director of “Hot Tub Time Machine” and “About Last Night.” It premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Quiver will distribute the film on July 22, 2022. It stars Amber Midthunder (Hulu’s upcoming “Prey”) and Taylor Gray (“Star Wars: Rebels”). Bethany-Anne Lind (“Reprisal”), Nelson Lee (“Stargirl”), Carly Nykanen (“Bosch”), and Kevin Pasdon (“Dexter: New Blood”) round out the cast, with a...
MOVIES
Variety

Kate Mara to Star in Supernatural Thriller Podcast ‘Necropolis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Kate Mara will topline “Necropolis,” a scripted supernatural thriller podcast series from sci-fi and fantasy podcast studio Echoverse. Mara (“A Teacher,” “The Martian,” “House of Cards”) also will executive produce the audio drama, alongside Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou. “Necropolis” is adapted by Brian Miller (“Apollo 18”) from his short story of the same name. “Necropolis” follows Sarah Bishop (Mara) who, after a dishonorable discharge from the Army, moves with her two kids to a small California town to work as the deputy sheriff. Her hope for a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy