When he was a child growing up on the Ivory Coast, Shime’s Nguessan received a shoebox full of goodies. The shoebox brought joy to Nguessan. At 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Calvary Baptist Church, Nguessan will give a testimonial about receiving the shoebox and how it changed his life. When Nguessan received his shoebox, he thought the contents would be divided between two or three children. Astonished is the word describing Nguessan’s reaction when he discovered he had his own shoebox filled with gifts. Operation Christmas Child has a significant Emporia-Greensville connection.

EMPORIA, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO