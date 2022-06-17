ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Game Tonight Only Available on Apple TV

Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time this season, Dodgers fans are going to tune to SportsNet LA to watch their favorite baseball team play the first game of a three-game set against the visiting Cleveland Guardians. Spoiler alert -...

www.centredaily.com

ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling

After three years of waiting, the Los Angeles Dodgers will unveil a commemorative statue of pitcher Sandy Koufax Saturday. The plans for the statue were originally announced in 2019  Koufax will be in attendance for the unveiling, and will be joined by current Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The two pitchers share history as two of […] The post Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Angels pitcher blames MLB for scary Justin Upton HBP

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen blamed Major League Baseball for a scary moment in Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Mariners outfielder Justin Upton was hit in the head by a Lorenzen fastball in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. Upton left the contest, though he was cleared from concussion protocols following the game.
CBS LA

Dodgers unveil Sandy Koufax state at Dodger Stadium in centerfield plaza

After a two-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dodgers finally unveiled a statue dedicated to Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax, located at the Centerfield Plaza at Dodger Stadium.   Koufax, who was arguably the greatest pitcher of his generation during his 12-year career with the Dodgers (four in Brooklyn, eight in Los Angeles), joins Jackie Robinson as the only other former Dodger player to have a statue built in his honor at Dodger Stadium. "Sixty-seven years ago, Jackie Robinson became my teammate and friend. At that time, sharing this space with him would have been absolutely unimaginable, and today...
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 6/18/2022

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Guardians Dodgers prediction and pick. Cal Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, while Julio Urias gets the ball for the Dodgers. Cal Quantrill has a 3.38 ERA. He has been one of the steadiest, most consistent pitchers […] The post MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 6/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
