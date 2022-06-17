ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

McWhinney and AHV Communities Announce Built-For-Rent® Homes in Broomfield and Loveland

By Jonson Kuhn
northfortynews
northfortynews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly 500 Homes Projected to be Available in 2023 Recently, McWhinney and AHV Communities (AHV) announced they will be co-developing Built-for-Rent® homes at McWhinney’s 1,100-acre Baseline community in Broomfield, and at Kinston, within its 3,000-acre Centerra master-planned community in Loveland. McWhinney and [...] This post McWhinney and AHV Communities Announce Built-For-Rent® Homes in Broomfield and Loveland previously appeared on...

northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

 

OutThere Colorado

Hiker calls for help after getting dehydrated on popular Colorado trail

A 21-year-old hiker from Denver was rescued on Saturday after getting dehydrated on Eldorado Canyon Trail, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. The hiker contacted emergency services at around 2:28 PM when he began feeling sick near the Walker Ranch Loop, according to officials. "The 21-year-old male from Denver, Colorado, was able to hike down to the Walker Ranch Trail with assistance, where he was transported up to the...
northfortynews

Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 20, 2022

  Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com. Here is your June 20th update. —— Larimer [...] This post Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 20, 2022 previously appeared on North Forty News.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Westword

Remembering Clela Rorex, Who Made History in Colorado

Clela Rorex, who passed away on June 19 at the start of Pride week, was an unexpected heroine. In 1975, she became not just the first Boulder County clerk to issue same-sex marriage licenses, but the first clerk to do so anywhere in the country. It created a firestorm, and after two years she resigned, never to hold elective office again.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

What Colorado’s first monsoon of the year brings

When you think of monsoon, naturally, you think of drenching rains. But on the Front Range, the first monsoon of the season in Colorado will bring more smoke than rain. The reason? Several large wildfires are burning in Arizona and New Mexico, and a strong south wind is pushing thick smoke that could block mountain views into the Denver area. Lasting through Monday, monsoon showers could impact the mountains especially in areas where there are burn scars from the Cameron Peak Fire.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

No, That Wasn’t a Penguin Hanging Out in Colorado

Colorado is home to many different types of wildlife, ranging from massive moose to tiny mice. Some animals are more commonly seen around the Centennial State, while others remain elusive and hidden in their habitats. An animal that's not found in Colorado, however, is penguins. Yet, that didn't stop a...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Look What ‘Bar Rescue’ Did to a Colorado Restaurant

TV shows sure have been sweet on The Sweetheart City. "Restaurant Impossible," "Food Paradise," and "Bar Rescue" have all been in town recently. I think the headline might have been, 'Look What Bar Rescue DIDN'T Do to CJ's...' but I can get into that, later. I visited CJ's on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to see how Jon Taffer and his team had changed the longtime Loveland restaurant.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Today’s Weather: 6/20/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies. High 87F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight we’ll have clear skies. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 [...] This post Today’s Weather: 6/20/22 previously appeared on North Forty News.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Move Over 303 And 720, The New Area Code 983 Is Here

DENVER (CBS4) – The new area code for the Denver metro area is now in effect. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission says 983 is joining 303 and 720. (credit: Getty Images) The new area code is covering Denver and surrounding cities including Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Englewood, Lakewood, Littleton, Thornton and Westminster. Those with existing phone numbers using the 303 or 720 area codes will not change. (credit: CBS) The new area code only applies to those getting a new number or phone line. It went into use on Friday. The PUC shared the following facts about the 983 area code change: Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay. What is a local call now will remain a local call. Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls. Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community. Find more information about the change on the Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s website.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Bike Fort Collins’ Bike Prom Event to Celebrate Bicycling as a Culmination to June Bike Month

Bike Prom, a bike-themed event celebrating and bookending Colorado’s June Bike Month with live music, DJs, and bike movies will be held Saturday, June 25 at the Lyric Cinema beginning at 8 pm. The event [...] This post Bike Fort Collins’ Bike Prom Event to Celebrate Bicycling as a Culmination to June Bike Month previously appeared on North Forty News.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

CDOT will start expanding Bustang services in August

COLORADO, USA — CDOT is working on expanding its bus services throughout the state. This spring, lawmakers allocated $30 million to the cause. By August, CDOT said it plans to add two trips on each of its Bustang lines that go from Denver to Colorado Springs, Grand Junction and Fort Collins.
9NEWS

How well can new construction stand up against wildfires?

DENVER — With Colorado staring down the threat of wildfires, the question comes up what are our homes made of and how much of a chance does it give us to survive a fire. A new build is a chance to do things right, so we took a look at how new construction has changed in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This ‘Famous’ Colorado Ice Cream Shop is a Tradition You Have to Try

Summer in Colorado means we're going to start to see some pretty warm temps outside. That's why you have to try this local Colorado Ice cream gem to cool down. Summer means a lot of things. No school, vacations, longer days, swimming pools, and maybe the best part, extra ice cream shop visits. When I was younger we'd always take trips to the local Dolly Maddison Ice Cream Shop and I'd get a rootbeer shake or an ice cream cone the size of my head. Sadly, all of the Dolly Maddison's, including the one just down from the radio station on Main Street in Windsor, closed their doors. There are still some amazing locally owned and operated ice cream shops around Colorado including one famous hidden gem down in Denver.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Officials Encouraged By Increasing Numbers And Variety Of Animals Using Wildlife Underpass

(CBS4) — Surveillance cameras are showing significant numbers of wild animals, from field mice to black bears, using a wildlife underpass built specifically to keep the animals from crossing a highway. The underpass is one of the five in the 18-mile stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock called “South Gap.” “One of the unique and historic characteristics about this corridor is the variety and quantity of wildlife,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated in a Twitter message Sunday morning. Check out these recent photos from wildlife underpasses along the I-25 South Gap! One of the unique & historic characteristics about this...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Wet Father’s Day In The Mountains, Fewer Storms For The Front Range

DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture streaming into Colorado will create plenty of clouds on Father’s Day, but most of the rain coming from the clouds will be confined to areas west of the Continental Divide for most of the day. In fact, most areas on the Western Slope and along the I-70 mountain corridor west of the Eisenhower Tunnel are almost guaranteed to get at least one or two rain showers by Sunday afternoon. Some of the rain in western Colorado could be heavy at times and there is a chance a few thunderstorms could strengthen to the point of becoming severe. The primary...
DENVER, CO
