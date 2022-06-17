ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte, CO

Photo of the Week: Beautiful Balloons

By Blaine Howerton
 2 days ago
Sarah Brown sent us this photo from Longmont. Hot Air Balloons often fly up and down the front range, as weather permits. She snapped this shot on a beautiful spring day.

Bike Fort Collins’ Bike Prom Event to Celebrate Bicycling as a Culmination to June Bike Month

Bike Prom, a bike-themed event celebrating and bookending Colorado's June Bike Month with live music, DJs, and bike movies will be held Saturday, June 25 at the Lyric Cinema beginning at 8 pm.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 20, 2022

  Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com. Here is your June 20th update. —— Larimer
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Happenings in Wellington in Upcoming Weeks – June/July 2022

“Summertime and the Livin’ is Easy!’ Get out and enjoy all the activities in and around Wellington!. On June 25th the Wellington Area Chamber will hold its first annual golf tournament with up to 76 players and a shotgun start at 7:30 am. You won’t want to miss this fun event! Sponsorships for the tournament are available by contacting the Chamber Office. Volunteers are also needed for lots of fun positions. Be right in the middle of all the action at this Golf Tournament. Proceeds will be shared with the American Legion. Spokesperson Roy Cook states “Our 5-year goal is to be able to purchase or lease a building in Wellington to use as a Legion Hall. This will be used for Post 176 meetings, as well as become a resource for all things veteran-related in Wellington. We are also looking into buying some land to build a baseball field to bring an American Legion Baseball program to Northern Colorado.”
WELLINGTON, CO
‘The Lawn’ at Foothills Mall Set to Open Father’s Day Weekend

Foothills Mall––Nothern Colorado's one-stop-shop for fashion, food, and fun––is complete and will officially open Father's Day weekend!. In August 2021, real estate investment and development company McWHINNEY and CRE operations and investment firm Prism Places, who acquired the Foothills property out of receivership, hosted a Foothills Community Town Hall meeting asking residents what is important to them. Attendees named events and open social gathering spaces as the top priority. In response, the new property management team put words into action. It began with the execution of a comprehensive transformation of the 32,000 sq ft space into a pop-up park aptly referred to as 'The Lawn.'
FORT COLLINS, CO
Summer Art Classes at Sanderosa Gallery in Laporte

Passionate is a word that describes each of the four artists who are teaching Kid’s Summer Art Classes at the Sanderosa Gallery this July and August. Their passion for art and children artists connects these artist/teachers. Though their individual styles are different, each artist agrees that helping children see themselves as artists is a key theme of this summer’s classes.
LAPORTE, CO
Ronda Stone Exhibit Featured at Loveland Museum

Ronda Stone's Become a Leaf on a River opened on Friday, June 10 at the Loveland Museum.  Thursday, July 21 will be a black-tie event for a book signing from 5 pm to 7 pm.
LOVELAND, CO
Windsor Movies in the Park Begins

The Town of Windsor's annual Movies in the Park began on Friday, June 10, and will continue through September 4. Movies in the Park are held at a different Windsor park on Fridays at 8:30
WINDSOR, CO
Colorado Authors League Announces Their Writing Awards Finalists

The Colorado Authors League (CAL) has announced that R. Gary Raham is a finalist in the 2022 CAL Writing Awards in the essays (general/commentary) category. The essay/article, "Starlings: Fascinating, Garden-Variety Dinosaurs," appeared in the Late
COLORADO STATE
Photo of the Week: Breakfast

Rawlin Davidson has submitted several photos. You have a great eye Rawlin! He captured this shot early in the morning as the sun was coming up. This squirrel came face to face with this Great Horned Owl, then the squirrel made a 180 and ran away. I’m sure this owl was like breakfast in bed thank you. This shot was taken in Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Off the Hook Arts Summerfest 2022

Come celebrate the return of Off the Hook Arts festivals with Summerfest 2022 and their 10th Anniversary! There will be two weeks of world-class concerts (6 of them!) and compelling talks (5 in all) probing
FORT COLLINS, CO
Today’s Weather: 6/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we'll see lots of sunshine. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Students Award More Than $150,000 to Local Nonprofits in 10th Year of Give Next Youth Grantmaking Program

Students from 26 middle and high schools in Estes, Poudre, and Thompson school districts recently celebrated the end of their school year by awarding $151,725 to Larimer County nonprofits. The award celebrations marked the culmination
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
This Week in Timnath

Timnath Movie Night in the Park | Encanto Join in for the first Movie Night in the Park of the summer – Encanto will be shown at Timnath Community Park. Come early for pre-show family
TIMNATH, CO
The Fort Collins Trolley is Ready to Roll in 2022

I hear the train a-comin’, it’s rollin’ round the bend and I ain’t seen the sunshine since…well, this is Colorado, so we see the sunshine practically every day! And in Fort Collins, we’re not just lucky enough to see the sunshine but we’re also lucky enough to see the historic Fort Collins Trolley! That’s right, folks, it’s that time once again to ride the rails up and down Mountain Ave between City Park and Old Town. The restored streetcars of 1919 and 1922 will be operating from noon to 5 pm on weekends and holidays, starting back on April 30 and running through September 25. No reservations are required, though it does cost a little bit of money, it’s only $2 for adults, $1 for seniors, and $1 for the kiddos ages 3-12.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Local Artists Offer Pride in Performance: Place Them on the Altar

This year, Pride month will feature local Northern Colorado resident turned international artist, Silen Wellington (silenwellington.com) and their friend, University of Colorado alum Tessa Romano (tessaromano.com), in performance at the Lory Student Center Theater on Sunday, June 12 at 7:30 pm. Included in the performance “Place Them on the Altar” is the premiere of a landmark song cycle of the same name on nonbinary identity with pianist Barbie Noyes.
COLORADO STATE
The Human Bean Northern Colorado Holds Grand Opening of New Wellington Location

The Human Bean Northern Colorado recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Wellington location at 8121 6th Street. The company's brand focuses on handcrafted specialty drinks, excellent, friendly service, and giving back to the
WELLINGTON, CO
Canvas Credit Union Enhances Impact in Fort Collins Through Community Investment & Scholarships

Vincent Neal Named as First Executive Director for Canvas Foundation Canvas Credit Union, one of Colorado's leading credit unions for more than 84 years, is celebrating the Canvas Foundation's latest efforts focused on investing in
FORT COLLINS, CO
Xcel Energy Starts Natural Gas Construction in Fort Collins

Xcel Energy crews are working on the Grant Avenue Natural Gas Project. This work allows Xcel Energy to continue to provide safe, reliable natural gas service and enhances natural gas system resiliency to extreme weather
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

