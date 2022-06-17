Kwik Kar opens auto care shop in Lake Highlands

The planned expansion of Children’s Medical Center Plano will nearly double the size of its campus and more than triple the amount of patients it can serve. The pediatric care center is in the process of building a 395,000-square-foot tower with 140 new patient beds. That will bring the hospital’s total to 212 patient beds, according to a Children’s Health release. The hospital will also add a new larger emergency room with 48 exam rooms and increased services. The hospital will also add 26 new pediatric intensive care unit beds, with six beds for newborn intensive care. The expansion will come with enhanced hospital amenities, new outdoor spaces and a 650-car parking garage, according to the release.

PLANO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO