Nike SB Reattaches The Infamous eBaY Dunks In Honor Of Sandy Bodecker

Despite over a dozen compelling sneaker-related headlines, the last seven days were largely dominated by the most concrete details yet regarding YEEZY DAY 2022. In addition to rumors regarding which and how many SKUs will release on August 1st and August 2nd, the last week in sneakers included new looks at upcoming Air Jordan retros, Nike SB collaborations and the next batch of New Balance 550 awesomeness from Aimé Leon Dore. Release date delays and product launches continue to be an issue – at least stateside (we’re looking at you, Pegasus 39 and Jordan Luka 1) – but the industry is in a better place than it was this time last year in terms of logistical processes, diversity and collaborations.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO