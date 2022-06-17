ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike SB Reattaches The Infamous eBaY Dunks In Honor Of Sandy Bodecker

Cover picture for the articleThe grail of all grails, the infamous eBay Dunks from 2003 have resurfaced in 2022 in reattached fashion. Purported to be a tribute to the late Sandy Bodecker, the man who pioneered the inception of Nike SB, the eBaY Dunks have re-appeared completely reattached with its soles...

sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Nike’s Multi-Swoosh Cluster Appears On This Stealthy Air Max 90

As Nike continues to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the revolutionary Air Max series, the brand continues to deliver compelling options donning the visible Air cushioning. Although the Air Max 90 isn’t at the core of the brand’s celebration, Tinker Hatfield’s classic 32-year-old design has played a pivotal role in the anniversary’s first sixth months, as well as over the course of the technology’s history. The latest pair offers a predominantly black ensemble, with Air Max bubbles also opting for a stealthy look. A non-standard cluster of swooshes at the lateral profile introduce some stark yellow and silver contrast, with the latter of the two hues also appearing on the medial side. Waffle-patterned tread underfoot round out the pitch-dark offering with heritage-inspired black.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt Remixes The “Linen” Colorway

Nike CO.JP (Concept Japan) is known far and wide for their Japan-exclusive styles. Among them, the Air Force 1 “Linen” was one of the few to enter the states, doing so during Art Basel in 2016. And while another Retro is unlikely anytime soon, we do have this upcoming Air Force 1 High Sculpt, which ostensibly draws inspiration from the beloved and elusive colorway.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando” Releases On July 1st

The GOAT sneaker year is debated as much as the GOAT NBA draft class is. There will always be strong cases for 1985, 1987, and 1996, and one couldn’t really go wrong picking one or the other. The year 1995 has a strong case for itself, with the timeless Air Max Penny building the argument for that mid-90s year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
This Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Boasts Flower Power

Over the course of the last few years, Nike has created a number of women’s exclusive versions of the Air Force 1. The “Shadow” is arguably one of the most notable, as it continues to see new colorways long after its peers and successors have fallen to the wayside.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Fourteen Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From June 11th to June 17th

Despite over a dozen compelling sneaker-related headlines, the last seven days were largely dominated by the most concrete details yet regarding YEEZY DAY 2022. In addition to rumors regarding which and how many SKUs will release on August 1st and August 2nd, the last week in sneakers included new looks at upcoming Air Jordan retros, Nike SB collaborations and the next batch of New Balance 550 awesomeness from Aimé Leon Dore. Release date delays and product launches continue to be an issue – at least stateside (we’re looking at you, Pegasus 39 and Jordan Luka 1) – but the industry is in a better place than it was this time last year in terms of logistical processes, diversity and collaborations.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Nike Zoom Freak 4

Is a Greek Freak revenge season upon us? After getting trounced by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were denied a chance to go back-to-back as champions. This can be attributed to Boston peaking at the right moment and the injury to Khris Middleton, but the two-time MVP is only looking forward from here on out.
BOSTON, MA
sneakernews.com

Laser Orange Brightens This Nike Air Huarache

It’s been roughly a decade since the Air Huarache absolutely took the casual footwear scene by storm. Once a rare item on store shelves, sought only by fanatics of of 80s/90s Nike footwear, the Huarache has since become a metropolitan staple, worn by students, doctors, and all walks of life in between.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Next Nature Echoes Past Mocha Colorways

The Blazer Mid ’77 is often simple, replacing the color of its Swoosh with a wide assortment of Nike-sanctioned pantones. And here, a dark brown takes the helm, likening this Next Nature pair to many a past “Mocha” colorway. As is typical of the silhouette, the accent...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Returns In A Summer-Ready, Multi-Color Look

The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow isn’t a brand new silhouette, but it continues to breathe life into Bruce Kilgore’s 40-year-old design. Exclusive to women, the fashion-forward take on the made-for-basketball silhouette capitalized on the layered “deconstructed” look popularized by both Off-White and sacai in 2017. For its latest color arrangement, the Air Force 1 Low-variant indulges in shades of white across its upper and sole unit, with the latter area donning both an “aged” midsole and fan-favorite light gum brown outsole combination. Dual profile swooshes, exposed underlays and other non-standard components across the sneaker’s top-half deviate in eye-catching green, yellow, purple and other hues to create a refreshing multi-color offering perfect for the warmer months of the year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Orange Patent Leather Lands On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Nike Air Force 1 Low may not technically be 40 years old, but it’s helping celebrate Bruce Kilgore’s original design with handfuls of new styles. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in yet another smooth and patent leather ensemble, which arguably harkens back to the 2000s. The Air Force 1 is currently a heavily customized model, but at one point, it was kept relatively straightforward by the Swoosh. The rise in popularity of the BAPE STA most certainly influenced the experimental takes that began appearing on Kilgore’s creation throughout the aughts, with the patent leather back-half option capturing the era perfectly. Glossy orange-colored leather delivers a refreshing touch to nostalgia, allowing for the remainder of the shoe to don a tried-and-proven white and black mix.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

“Laser Blue” Energizes This Jordan Zoom Separate

Despite falling short of the 2022 NBA Finals, Luka Dončić inspired one of the more exciting basketball shoes from NIKE, Inc. over the last year: the Jordan Zoom Separate. While yet to see an official stateside debut, the low-top proposition has been making splashes across Europe and Asia, with models from the latter donning a rubber compound geared towards durability outdoors. For its latest ensemble, the Zoom Air-equipped sneaker has indulged in “Laser Blue” flair accompanied by hits of “Citron” and “Kumquat” for a summer-appropriate look. Foam cushioning at the midsoles deviate from the mixed-materials upper in a clean “White,” while the accompanying tread underfoot opt for a minty finish that further expands Jordan Brand’s use of color.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Dunk Low GS “Pink Prism” Releases On June 22nd

Due to the popularity of the two-toned college-style color-blocking, very seldom does the Dunk appear in one monochromatic color. Nike’s breaking that notion with an upcoming kids release that should be hotly anticipated by the growing female Dunk assemblage. Aside from the monochromatic Pink Prism arrangement thhat covered nearly...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Supreme’s Nike Shox Ride 2 Bounces In Four Colorways On June 23rd

Among the most charming gimmicks in Nike’s arsenal of innovations is Shox, a quirky cushion that was heavily promoted at the turn of the century. Marked by four distinct pillars at the heel, Nike Shox was pitched as a stability-focused platform that provided balance and support in response to heel strikes during physical activity — much like the shocks in a car do.
JAPAN
sneakernews.com

Maison Château Rouge Pairs Their AJ2 With Two Colorways Of The Jordan Series Mid

Maison Château Rouge, after contributing to the “FEARLESS ONES” collection back in 2019, is embarking on their biggest collaboration with Jordan Brand yet. This year, the Parisian outfit is not just limited to one silhouette, as their Air Jordan 2 is to arrive alongside two colorways of the Jordan Series Mid.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 “Panda”

While the Panda Dunks continue to be a sought after sneaker in the world of footwear fashion, its ubiquitous nature has begun to become a tad…irritating. There’s nothing wrong with wearing the black/white Dunk Low, but in many ways it’s replaced the FILA Disruptor as the go-to sneaker for women who have only recently relied of casual sneakers as part of the full fit.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Luka Dončić Gets His Own Air Jordan 36 Low On July 1st

Despite falling a bit short of the NBA Finals, Luka Dončić put the league on further notice that the next five years will be his (no Pat Bev). An MVP campaign seems to be inevitable for the Slovenian superstar, and the next decade plus will be dedicated to building the right team around him to bring another ‘chip to Dallas.
NBA
sneakernews.com

Nike’s Eco-Friendly Air Max 90 Terrascape Appears In A Clean “Off White/Red” Duo

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape is a newer proposition within the Swoosh’s lineup of products, but it’s quickly garnered attention from casual and savvy fans alike. Recently, the 32-year-old performance-running design’s modern update appeared in a mix of off-white tones complimented by vibrant red detailing. The partly-recycled, trail-inspired upper and sole unit deviate from the classic Air Max‘s original design, though signature components are still intact. Profile swooshes, branding on the non-standard pull tab at the tongue and visible Air units underfoot all indulge in ruby-colored flair, helping create a one-two punch of boldness perfect for any environment. Cushioning solutions are modified to include Nike Crater foam and Nike Grind traction, two propositions rooted in the company’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION

