Google's carrier billing program seems like a no-brainer. Rather than linking your credit card or other payment methods to your account directly, any purchases made through the Play Store — apps, movie rentals, and everything else — goes directly to your monthly statement. It's an easy way to streamline your transactions, but considering recent events, it might be disappearing altogether. On the heels of Verizon discontinuing its partnership with Google earlier this year, AT&T is announcing its departure from the program.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO