Astronomy

Gaia space telescope rocks the science of asteroids

Science Daily
 4 days ago

The European Gaia space mission has produced an unprecedented amount of new, improved, and detailed data for almost two billion objects in the Milky Way galaxy and the surrounding cosmos. The Gaia Data Release 3 on Monday revolutionizes our knowledge of the Solar System and the Milky Way and its satellite...

www.sciencedaily.com

sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Evolutionary biology: The greening ashore

A team led by evolutionary biologist Prof. Dr. Sven Gould of Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) has been studying the current state of research on the plant colonisation of land that occurred some 500 million years ago. The findings from this illustrated overview study published by Dr. Mona Schreiber as lead author have now appeared in the latest issue of the journal Trends in Plant Science.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Researchers discover 'hotspots' of three-layered alternatively rotating circulation in South China Sea

A research team led by Prof. GAN Jianping, director of the Center for Ocean Research Hong Kong and Macau (CORE) at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), carried out field observations and conducted numerical simulations in the South China Sea (SCS) recently and revealed the never-before-seen characteristics of the three-dimensional ocean motion in the SCS through geophysical fluid dynamic theory. The complex ocean circulation system controls the energy conversion and water mass transport in the SCS, subsequently affects the biogeochemical processes, carbon budget, marine ecological environment health, regional climate change, and the sustainable economic and social development in surrounding countries and regions, which accounts for about 22% of the world's population. Studies on the SCS circulation and dynamics are regarded as the foundation and epitome of understanding the SCS.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

A rare discovery of long-term memory in wild frog-eating bats

Frog-eating bats trained by researchers to associate a phone ringtone with a tasty treat were able to remember what they learned for up to four years in the wild, new research has found. The study acquainted 49 bats with a series of ringtones that attracted their attention, and trained them...
AUSTIN, TX
Science Daily

Nanoparticles control flow of light like road signs direct traffic

Physicists at The Australian National University (ANU) have developed tiny translucent slides capable of producing two very different images by manipulating the direction in which light travels through them. As light passes through the slide, an image of Australia can be seen, but when you flip the slide and look...
SCIENCE
SheKnows

Easy Magickal Self-Care Rituals for the Summer Solstice, According to a Tarot Priestess

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Summer Solstice arrives in the Northern Hemisphere on June 21, bringing us our longest day of the year, the official start of summer, and a lot of magickal potential. The Summer Solstice is like the ultimate new moon and we get only one a year! Get ready to get super powered insight into what you can start fresh.
ASTRONOMY

