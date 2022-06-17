ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Recovery mission underway after trench collapse at construction site in St. Paul

By Christine Schuster
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFqzF_0gEMUM7L00
Christine Schuster

Police and fire personnel at the scene of construction trench collapse in the 700 block of Mount Curve Blvd. in St. Paul on Friday, June 17. Photo by Christine Schuster.

A large rescue and recovery effort is ongoing at a construction site in Highland Park, where a trench collapse occurred Friday afternoon.

Dozens of firefighters from Saint Paul and Minneapolis are on-scene about two blocks northeast of the Ford Bridge in the 700 block of Mount Curve Blvd.

Local roadways, including W. Pinehurst Ave. and Mount Curve Blvd. are closed to vehicle traffic.

Two people are unaccounted for and it's believed to be a recovery operation at this time, Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso told Bring Me The News.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

St. Paul construction site collapse: 2 workers presumed dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two construction workers in St. Paul are presumed dead after a trench collapsed at a construction site Friday, according to authorities. Authorities responded to the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard in the Highland Park area of St. Paul just before 3 p.m. on Friday. Two people were trapped after a trench collapsed, with first responders working to extricate some of the dirt and soil that filled in the trench.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Fire crews describe process of recovering two victims killed in trench collapse

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saturday, St. Paul Fire crews were back at the scene of a trench collapse that killed two construction workers Friday afternoon. St. Paul deputy fire chief Roy Mokosso said around 50 firefighters from St. Paul and Minneapolis worked on the scene for just over 12 hours Friday. They dug into the soil and recovered the victims into the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving an hour after recovering their last victim, at 3:30 a.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Accidents
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
City
Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota woman found 6 days after falling in her garage

An 82-year-old woman who fell in her southeastern Minnesota garage wasn't found until six days later. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the woman received medical care at the scene and then was taken by ambulance to a hospital for care. The sheriff's office told KTTC-TV that the woman had a leg injury, dried cracked lips and other ailments from six days without help.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Trench#Accident#Mount Curve Blvd
Bring Me The News

Dumpster fire evacuates Brooklyn Center apartments; 2 injured, 1 critical

At least two people had to be hospitalized with one in critical condition after a dumpster fire in Brooklyn Center led to multiple apartments being evacuated. At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Brooklyn Center fire and police departments responded to a report of a dumpster fire on the 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway. At the scene, crews found that an entire dumpster was engulfed in fire, prompting the evacuation of 122 apartment units in the area.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS News

1 killed, 1 gravely injured in northern Minnesota rollover crash

GONVICK, Minn. -- One woman is dead and another is gravely injured after a rollover crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 22-year-old Bemidji woman was driving east on Highway 92 in Gonvick when she lost control just before 3 a.m. The vehicle...
GONVICK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes plan for 24-hour bus lanes along Hennepin Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed a plan which would allow for 24-hour bus lanes along Hennepin Avenue in Uptown.The city council approved the plan with a majority 8-5 vote, but Frey said he could not support a bus-only lane when city buses do not run 24 hours a day.The plan was part of the Hennepin Avenue redesign project, which drew mixed reviews when it was presented in January. The plan would cut Hennepin Avenue in Uptown down from four to two lanes, and add dedicated bike and transit lanes. It also would leave just 20 on-street parking spots...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, June 6-13

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 6-13. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. June 11: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Power 96

Man Electrocuted While Removing Tree in Twin Cities Dies

Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man died after he was electrocuted while removing a tree in the Twin Cities Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said first responders found the victim in Fridley just before 8:30 p.m. Early indications show that a private company was removing a tree...
FRIDLEY, MN
willmarradio.com

Grain Bin Accident Leaves Work Dead In Southern Minnesota

(Hope, MN) -- A Thursday grain bin accident has left a worker dead at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope. Witnesses say 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum got trapped in the grain bin just after 9:15 p-m. Emergency responders recovered his body. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into Frantum’s death is being conducted. A study by Purdue University shows only two states have had more documented agricultural confined-space-related accidents than Minnesota since 1962.
HOPE, MN
CBS News

1 killed, another injured in Dunn Co. crash

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A deer collision early Saturday morning in western Wisconsin led to a crash involving a semi that left one person dead and another hurt. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Knapp, which is roughly 60 miles east of Minneapolis.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Worker dies after being trapped in grain bin in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 36-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it responded to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, at 9:16 p.m. after an employee got trapped in a grain bin.
HOPE, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
69K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy