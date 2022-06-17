ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City Mountain bike haul now open

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City Mountain Resort’s bike haul is now open, offering riders the ability to put their bike on the lifts in order to reach upper-elevation trails.

Lift-served mountain bike haul access is available by the day or for the summer season. All access begins Friday and will remain open as long as conditions permit. Notably, Summer Lift Access and Bike Haul Season Passes are available at a discount for 2022-23 Epic Pass Holders.

Pricing:

  • Lift Access/Bike Haul Season Pass — Adult (Ages 13+) $200
  • Lift Access/Bike Haul Season Pass — Child (Ages 5-12) $100
  • Bike Haul Day Pass — Adult (Ages 13+) $45
  • Bike Haul Day Pass — Child (Ages 5-12) $32

Upgrades:

  • Bike Haul Upgrade for Epic 2022-23 Season Passholders – Adult (Ages 13+) $150
  • Bike Haul Upgrade for Epic 2022-23 Season Passholders – Child (Ages 5-12) $75

Mountain bike rentals are available in the Park City Mountain Village at Canyon Mountain Sports, Rentals in Canyons Village, and Legacy Sports and Rentals.

Additional details:

  • All guests must be able to approach the chairlift load point under their own power.
  • Children in bike carriers are not allowed.
  • No refunds or credits offered due to weather or trail conditions.
  • Bike Haul Day passes may be purchased below or directly at the Park City Mountain Village ticket windows during operating hours (ticket window close 15 minutes prior to resort closing).
  • E-bikes are not allowed at Park City Mountain, which is in accordance with the city-wide ordinance that e-bikes are not allowed on single-track trails within Park City limits.
  • Bike haul not available on PayDay or Town lifts.
  • The Summer Lift Access and Bike Haul Season Pass allows unlimited Bike Haul on Crescent Lift once this lift opens for summer.
  • Season passes must be collected from the Park City Mountain Village ticket windows, and passes are non-transferrable.
  • Discounted Bike Haul Day passes valid only after 5 p.m. are also available and may be purchased directly at the Park City Mountain Village ticket windows during operating hours (ticket window close 15 minutes prior to resort closing).
  • Bikes must fit safely on lift bike rack. Bike helmets and two functional brakes are required for mountain biking.
  • Lifts and activities subject to change/closure at any time due to weather, wildlife and/or capacity.

For those interested in purchasing, they can visit the Park City Mountain Village ticket windows for Lift Access/Bike Haul summer season passes or visit the PCMR website to purchase single day passes.


