Baltimore Ravens Sign LB Steven Means

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran linebacker Steven Means, adding additional depth at pass rush, the team announced.

The 31-year-old participated in the team’s recent mandatory minicamp as a tryout.

In 2021, Means started 14 games as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, recording 43 tackles, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He did not have a sack.

Prior to joining Atlanta in 2018, Means did not have a start and only played in 26 games, including one late in the 2014 season with the Ravens. In three seasons with the Falcons, he’s played in 38 games, 29 of them starts.

He missed the entire 2015 season with a sports hernia, the Ravens said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Means out of the University of Buffalo with a fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.