Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens Sign LB Steven Means

By Brandon Weigel
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran linebacker Steven Means, adding additional depth at pass rush, the team announced.

The 31-year-old participated in the team’s recent mandatory minicamp as a tryout.

In 2021, Means started 14 games as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, recording 43 tackles, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He did not have a sack.

Prior to joining Atlanta in 2018, Means did not have a start and only played in 26 games, including one late in the 2014 season with the Ravens. In three seasons with the Falcons, he’s played in 38 games, 29 of them starts.

He missed the entire 2015 season with a sports hernia, the Ravens said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Means out of the University of Buffalo with a fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Spun

Tom Brady Opens Up About Marriage: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady continues to play professional football well into his 40s. That's something that probably doesn't sit extremely well with his loved ones - or, at least, his wife. Gisele Bundchen is left to raise her and Brady's kids during the football season. Brady and Bundchen have two children together and he's obviously not home a lot during the NFL season.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

2 First-Round Picks Still Haven't Signed Their Rookie Contracts

It's been nearly two months since the 2022 NFL Draft kicked off in Las Vegas, and yet, there are still a couple of first-round picks that haven't signed their rookie contracts. As of now, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and New England Patriots offensive guard Cole Strange are the only...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make Decison On Pro Bowl Running Back

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints brought in running back David Johnson for a tryout. On Friday afternoon, he provided an update on his future with the team. Johnson revealed that he was unable to sign a deal with the Saints. "Unfortunate, we couldn’t come to terms, but appreciate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Mark Ingram Has Telling Reaction To Saints Coaching Hire

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen has large shoes to fill this upcoming season, there's no doubt about it. So far, the early reviews are quite positive. With minicamp officially in the books for the Saints, veteran running back Mark Ingram shared his thoughts on Allen. Ingram believes promoting...
The Spun

Ravens Quarterbacks Coach Says Lamar Jackson Is A 'Master' At 1 Thing

Lamar Jackson is a master of many things on the field, but according to Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban, its an off-the-field trait that makes him truly special. Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and until he signs a long-term extension, the former MVP will continue to be asked about his future with the team.
BALTIMORE, MD
