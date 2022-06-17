Man Killed In Rear End Crash In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a collision on Washington Boulevard Thursday night in Arbutus, Baltimore County Police said.

A 2019 Chevy Malibu and a 2012 Honda Pilot were both traveling north on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m., police said, when the Honda began to slow down for a red light.

The Pilot was struck by the Chevy as it was slowing down, and the driver of the Chevy, identified as 52-year-old Troy McNeil, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.