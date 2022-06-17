ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Man Killed In Rear End Crash In Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a collision on Washington Boulevard Thursday night in Arbutus, Baltimore County Police said.

A 2019 Chevy Malibu and a 2012 Honda Pilot were both traveling north on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m., police said, when the Honda began to slow down for a red light.

The Pilot was struck by the Chevy as it was slowing down, and the driver of the Chevy, identified as 52-year-old Troy McNeil, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Two Men Dead After Car Flips Over Near Manchester, Maryland, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed after the car they were traveling in veered off a road near Manchester, Maryland, and struck a telephone pole Sunday morning, according to authorities. Maryland State Police learned of the crash around 3:45 a.m. on June 19. They found a 2022 Hyundai Kona car that had flipped upside down on Manchester Road slightly south of Little Lane, police said. Inside the vehicle, they found 20-year-old Kyler Jace Robinson behind the wheel and 19-year-old Wesley Owen Singh in the passenger seat, according to authorities. EMS and fire personnel assisted with removing the men from the vehicle. Robinson and Singh had sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the crash site, police said. Anyone with information about the fatal crash or who saw it happen should call Trooper First Class Adle or Accident Reconstructionist Trooper First Class Spencer at 410-386-3000.
MANCHESTER, MD
MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Man Found At Scene Of Baltimore Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said. About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA. When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. The driver, Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
1 killed, another injured in Damascus car crash

Montgomery County Police Officers say a passenger has died, and a driver was injured, after crashing into a tree along Ridge Road in Damascus. The crash happened after 8 a.m. in the 28540 block of Ridge Road. Police say Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a single-vehicle...
DAMASCUS, MD
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In I-695 Dump Truck Crash

The victim in a fatal hit and run motorcycle incident in Baltimore has been identified as a Milford Mill man. Khary Tier Williams, 46 was operating a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle when he was allegedly struck by a dump truck pulling out of a construction site on the outer loop of I-695 at the I-70 exit around 11:45 p.m., Thursday, June 16, according to Maryland State Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Possible Fatal Crash Reported In Carroll County

A possible fatal crash was reported overnight in Carroll County. Unconfirmed reports say the incident occurred on the 2400 block of Manchester Road sometime after 4 a.m. Sunday, June 19. State police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Woman Shot, Killed In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a shooting that killed a woman in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 2400 block of  Talbot Road to investigate a report of a shooting around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at that location. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the site of the shooting, according to authorities. Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Two teenagers killed in crash in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, June 18. According to East Earl Township Police, a 15-year-old girl from Mohnton, Berks County was driving a 2021 Chevy Equinox and traveling north in the 1500 block of Springville Road, also known as PA Route 897 at 11:10 a.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of the windshield.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Man Killed In South Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Saturday afternoon in South Baltimore, police said. Patrol officers were in the 1900 block of Wilkens Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. when they heard gunshots, police said. The officers found the victim shot multiple times on the 1900 block of Ramsey Street. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Police Investigate Shooting That Injured Four People In West Baltimore Friday

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City police say multiple people were shot in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue on Friday Officers were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. where they found a 50-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Additionally, police determined that a 21-year-old woman was driving in the area of the 1800 block of West Lafayette Ave when she was shot. All the victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Man found dead at a home early Saturday morning

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in North Baltimore early Saturday morning. According to police at about 7 a.m., officers responded to a home near Maryland Avenue for a reported shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced...
BALTIMORE, MD
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision in P.G. County

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Wednesday evening in the city of Seat Pleasant. The deceased rider is 32-year-old Vaughan Holland of Washington, DC. On June 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 pm, officers responded to the area...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
15-year-old charged in Inner Harbor triple shooting that killed 17-year-old – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder in a triple shooting in Inner Harbor that killed 17-year-old Neal Mack over Memorial Day weekend, police said. The teenager was arrested this morning at his Howard County home, police said. He is charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and a host of firearms charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
Two-alarm fire | Three men, one woman injured in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams says that three men and one woman were treated for injuries at the scene of a northeast Baltimore fire. Fire crews arrived at the 3800 block of Erdman Ave around 6 AM with heavy fire spreading through multiple floors...
BALTIMORE, MD
Multiple People Hurt In Havre De Grace Crash, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple people were hospitalized Friday morning following a crash in Havre de Grace, authorities said. The crash was reported by the Susquehanna Hose Company about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ohio Street. Three patients were evaluated at the scene, and the fire department said at least two of them were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview. Both have non-life-threatening injuries. Additional details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available. #SHCo crews are clearing the scene, with the patients being transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Trauma. @HdGPolice have control of the scene. #HavredeGrace #HdG pic.twitter.com/cLjiUab1DY — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) June 17, 2022
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
