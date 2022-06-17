Flathead Valley homeowners still dealing with flooding

KALISPELL - Some Flathead County residents have been experiencing flooding and while the conditions are looking better, that could change with predicted rain.

“It is rather interesting to watch the geese and ducks land on what is supposed to be your lawn,” said Marty Watkins, a Kalispell homeowner affected by the floods in Flathead County.

Watkins and her husband — who have lived on their property next to the Whitefish River for over 30 years — are no strangers to flooding, but say this is one of the worst floods they have seen.

“But normally when it comes up like this, it stays up for a month or more. And so you just have to accept that that's part of living next to a river and that other people have it much worse. I can't complain,” said Watkins.

The Watkins installed pumps behind the retaining wall when they first moved in which keeps most of the water and damage away from the house, but some still manages to get in.

“It keeps you up at night because you have to move the water out away from the house about every hour and a half. So I get tired after a while,” said Watkins.

Marty is thankful for the help she has received in moving stuff out of their yard. The family is not too heavily impacted by the flooding since most of the water is staying outside the house but it is taking a toll on their normal routines.

“So it's lack of sleep from getting up every hour and a half to deal with what you have to deal with. And she can't do her big strolls that she likes to do but she's doing just fine too. So as soon as I get some sleep I’ll be peachy Keno,” said Watkins.

There will be some repairs once the water is gone but Marty is keeping her spirits high about the situation.

“It's almost nerve-wracking, but also a little sense of adventure. You know, it's kind of interesting,” said Watkins.

