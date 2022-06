Effective: 2022-06-17 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Chattooga; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Gordon; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Jackson; Lumpkin; Madison; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 385 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA CHATTOOGA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER GORDON HABERSHAM HALL HART JACKSON LUMPKIN MADISON MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WALKER WHITE WHITFIELD

