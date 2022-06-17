ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PA Man Hospitalized After Fleeing On Foot From High-Speed Police Pursuit

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago
Jeffrey Jerome Logan Photo Credit: Dauphin County Prison

A 44-year-old required hospitalization after he fled from a high-speed police pursuit on foot, Pennsylvania state police say.

Jeffrey Jerome Logan of Harrisburg was driving a white Hyundai Sonata when Trooper Whittington spotted him "commit multiple summary traffic violations," on May 21, as stated in the state police release.

Whittington attempted to stop Logan by activating his lights and sirens near the Interstate 83 on-ramp near 13th Street, but instead, Logan took off at a high rate of speed, the report details.

Following a short chase, Logan crashed his vehicle near the intersection of Nance and Wayne streets and then jumped out of the car and attempted to flee on foot— only to be nabbed by police along south 17th Street, according to the release.

Logan was treated at UPMC Harrisburg before he was transferred to the Dauphin County Prison, police say.

The police release stated he was charged with drug manufacturing, but prison records show he was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, and aggravated assault or attempt to cause serious bodily harm to police— court records were not publicly available for this case.

He was released on $1,450,000 in bail on May 23, according to prison records.

Additional information on this case was not available when Daily Voice reached on Friday, June 17.

