Great Falls, MT

2 parades in downtown Great Falls on Saturday

By MTN News
 2 days ago
There are two parades scheduled in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The City of Great Falls said in a Facebook post: "Plan to head downtown this Saturday to enjoy the parades and stop by the local businesses."

The Boy Scouts of America International Scout Expo will conduct a parade along Central Avenue starting at 9:00 a.m.

The parade will begin at 8th Street and head west, wrapping up at the Civic Center.

The Montana East-West Shrine Game Parade will start at 11:00 a.m. and will follow the same route. The game is a fundraiser for the Shriners Children Hospital in Spokane.

The East-West Shrine football game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on KRTV and other MTN stations across the state.

Out And About: East-West Shrine Game

KRTV News

KRTV News

